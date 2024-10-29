Series of small earthquakes shakes southeast Utah. Did you feel it?

ANTIMONY, Garfield County — A spurt of small, 2.5-magnitude earthquakes shook up the southeast part of Utah on Tuesday, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.

The first series of earthquakes started around midnight, 13 miles southwest of Antimony. The second started around 3 a.m. and was 8.5 miles southeast of Kanarraville.

If there was any chance you might’ve felt a bit of a tremble, you can fill out the USGS Felt Report as well as sign up for additional questions about Earthquake Early Warning.