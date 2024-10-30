On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Houston company tapping into Utah’s geothermal power potential

Oct 29, 2024, 6:45 PM | Updated: 7:25 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

MILFORD — As state leaders consider geothermal power as a future source of clean energy, a Houston-based company is already tapping into that potential right here in Utah.

However, they are doing it for California.

KSL TV traveled down to Beaver County for a look at what they’re doing and what it might take for Utah to get on board.

What is taking place

To access the power of the earth  — the heat, deep underneath — crews at Fervo Energy are carefully forging their path.

“We’re drilling here to about 9,000 feet deep and then we’re turning and were going another 5,000 feet,” said Sarah Jewett, vice president of strategy for Fervo Energy.

This is now company’s 16th well of 23 for Cape Station, which is a project that will span more than 630 acres, though the overall footprint will be smaller and include 20 power stations.

A drill site near Beaver, Utah is pictured here on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

A geothermal resource

“There’s incredible geothermal resource under Beaver County, Utah,” Jewett said. “And because it’s really well situated to power into the market as well.”

Cape Station will initially send a hundred megawatts of power to California, starting in 2026. Eventually, it will build to 400 megawatts by 2028. It’s enough reliable baseload power to support more than 350,ooo homes.

Unlike wind or solar, geothermal can keep producing, regardless of the current weather conditions.

“We’re doing things that many of us who worked in the oil and gas industry have been doing for years and years,” Jewett said. “But we’re doing it instead for the production of clean power.”

A type of fracking helps access the hot rocks below that will help produce steam and eventually power.

Geothermal is now more attractive to states and other entities that prioritize clean energy, and Jewett says these new technologies are making production of it faster and cheaper.

“So we always had a hypothesis that this would work really well,” she said. “And that we would see, you know, costs coming down over time and efficiency going up.”

A drill site near Beaver, Utah is pictured here on Oct. 29, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Taking a closer look

And Jewett says so far, that’s working out. Drilling at wells like the one in Beaver can be completed in about 15 days. It’s all part of why Utah leaders are now taking a close look at geothermal to become a part of the state’s diverse energy profile.

“And so when you think about one of the most affordable forms of power, being clean, firm, round the clock resource, it’s a really compelling, alternative for anyone we’re trying to sell to,” she said.

Jewett says Fervo closely monitors human-induced seismic activity around their sites. While hundreds of thousands of events have been triggered while work is underway, University of Utah monitoring stations have helped keep a close watch over their magnitude.

“I can guarantee you that if we caused any major and do seismicity, this is not a place where we will get to continue to operate and build,” she said.   

A drill site near Beaver, Utah is pictured here on Oct. 29, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A drill site near Beaver, Utah is pictured here on Oct. 29, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Crews work on a drill site near Beaver, Utah. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A windfarm in near Beaver, Utah. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A windfarm in near Beaver, Utah. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Fervo is touting Cape Station as the world’s largest next-generation geothermal project.

“It’s an incredibly exciting thing to watch,” Jewett said.

And if it continues to go as planned, it could help forge the power future of not only Utah, but for the nation.

“With the cost reduction that we’re seeing at this project and what we have planned,” Jewett said. “I think this is going to be an incredibly competitive resource for all states.”

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

A drill site near Beaver, Utah is pictured here on Oct. 29, 2024. As state leaders consider geothe...

Mike Anderson

Houston company tapping into Utah’s geothermal power potential

As state leaders consider geothermal power as a future source of clean energy, a Houston-based company is already tapping into that potential right here in Utah.

2 hours ago

Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV and Hugo Rikard-Bell, KSL NewsRadio

Deepfakes fool more than half of Americans, UVU study shows

More than half of Americans who encounter an artificial intelligence deepfake on social media don’t realize they’re looking at a deepfake, according to a new study by Utah Valley University.

24 hours ago

An Apple store employee stands inside the store in New York on Feb. 5, 2021. The International Asso...

Michael Liedtke, AP Technology Writer

Apple launches the iPhone into the AI era with free software update

Apple has released a free software update that will inject its first dose of artificial intelligence into its iPhone 16 line-up as the trendsetting company tries to catch up with technology’s latest craze.

1 day ago

An artist's rendition of 17-year-old Esther Granger, left, and a replica of her partial skull that ...

Sara Smart, CNN

Skull found during home renovations in 1978 identified as woman who died more than 150 years ago

The skull of a teen from the 1800s was found more than 45 years ago during a home renovation project in suburban Chicago – thanks to the advancement of DNA technology, we finally know her name.

3 days ago

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown...

Andrew Adams

New AI-generated scam uses Salt Lake City chief’s voice, image

The Salt Lake City Police Department is warning about a new artificial intelligence-generated scam using Chief Mike Brown’s image and voice.

4 days ago

In this undated photo provided by Megan Garcia of Florida in October 2024, she stands with her son,...

Kate Payne, Associated Press/Report for America

An AI chatbot pushed a teen to kill himself, a lawsuit against its creator alleges

A Florida mother is suing a tech company over an AI chatbot that she says pushed her son to kill himself.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Houston company tapping into Utah’s geothermal power potential