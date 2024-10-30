On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Church releases final volume of ‘Saints’ history

Oct 29, 2024, 6:04 PM

A major history project for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now complete. (KSL T...

A major history project for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now complete. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — A major history project for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now complete.

The church has released the fourth and final volume of “Saints,” which aims to bring the faith’s past to life through the eyes of its members.

The Church History Department held a news conference Tuesday afternoon celebrating the volume’s release while talking about the work it took to get to this point.

The project was first approved by the faith’s governing First Presidency in 2010, and the first volume of the series was released in 2018.

Now six years after that, historian Lisa Olsen Tait – who worked on the project nearly the entire time – said it’s “really satisfying” to see it all come to fruition.

“It’s been really fun, really exciting, and a lot of work,” she said. “To see it all come together is just a really great day for us.”

Other histories of the church have been written before, but historians said this one is designed to be more relatable and readable.

“We don’t have a strong narrative voice that tells you here’s what happened and here’s what to think about it,” said Olsen Tait. “We just let people’s stories speak for themselves. That’s very powerful and, I think, very sacred.”

The four-volume series also aims to tackle some of the more complicated episodes in the faith’s past.

“When we face a challenging issue in history, we just tried to address it,” said Matthew Grow, managing director of the Church History Department, “and we tried to talk about it, and we tried to explain it as best we know how from the records we have.”

Grow said the stories of members are real and authentic.

“As Latter-day Saints, we don’t need to be afraid of our past,” said Grow. “We have an amazing history.”

Elder Hugo Martinez, a member of the faith’s Quorum of the Seventy, called the project an “inspired work.” He said the final volume tells the story of the church’s growth – especially outside the United States – in an accessible way.

“The style in which it is written is so conducive for us to understand it better,” he said, “and to be able to feel attracted to the story.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A major history project for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now complete. (KSL T...

Daniel Woodruff

Church releases final volume of ‘Saints’ history

The church has released the fourth and final volume of “Saints,” which aims to bring the faith's past to life.

2 minutes ago

FILE-- A spurt of small, 2.5-magnitude earthquakes shook up the southeast part of Utah today, accor...

Alton Barnhart

Series of small earthquakes shakes southeast Utah. Did you feel it?

A spurt of small, 2.5-magnitude earthquakes shook up the southeast part of Utah today, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.

13 minutes ago

An area in the mountains near Springville, Utah, where on Oct. 28, 2024, investigators said human r...

Larry D. Curtis

Investigators ask for help identifying human remains found near Springville

Investigators are asking the public to help them identify remains found recently in the mountains near Springville.

43 minutes ago

Richfield police took one person into custody on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, following a pursuit. (Ric...

Alexander Campbell

Man arrested for terrorist threats in Richfield

A man was arrested in Richfield after making terroristic threats on Monday, according to a bookings affidavit.

53 minutes ago

A voter in their car, depositing their 2024 ballot into a Salt Lake County drop box on Oct. 29, 202...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah’s drop box safety measures include fire suppressant

After recent burnings of drop boxes in other states, Utah election officials say the state's ballot boxes have several safety protections to prevent such incidents.

58 minutes ago

Snow on the mountains at Granite Park, near the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday, Oct. ...

Carlysle Price

Freeze warning issued overnight, weather to impact morning commute

Snow and rain have made landfall across Utah, and the cold front could be here to stay.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Church releases final volume of ‘Saints’ history