A survey says Americans’ mental health is being impacted negatively during this election

DRAPER — According to Forbes Health Magazine, 61% of the 2,000 adults questioned say this Presidential election has “affected them emotionally” and “impacted their relationship with family and friends.”

KSL TV spoke with voters at Draper City Hall where they showed up for the first day of in-person voting and agreed, saying they were feeling the stress of this election.

“Absolutely, this is too important of a year. You’ve got to have your voice heard and if you don’t vote you don’t have the power,” voter Alyssa Mallory said.

“I think so much of it is you don’t know what to believe. There are so much conflicting things out there,” Becky Wortley said.

“They are not at all off base,” a couples and family therapist in Draper Jake Townsend said when speaking about the results of the survey. He says he’s seeing the stress and anxiety among people he’s counseling.

“Everybody is feeling the intensity. I think we hear about the divisiveness all the time. Everybody is feeling it and I think the anxiety is really getting to people,” he said.

His tips to ease that anxiety.

“First and foremost, I think we have to check our thinking. Focusing on what we can control. Don’t allow your thinking to go crazy,” he said. “Another great tip is to check the info you’re taking in. If you are constantly on social media, unplug take a break, and really focus on those hobbies that are offline.”