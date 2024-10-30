On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Severe flash flooding hits southern and eastern Spain

Oct 29, 2024, 7:40 PM

A person reacts to heavy flooding on a street in Valencia, Spain, October 29, 2024. (Eva Manez/Reut...

A person reacts to heavy flooding on a street in Valencia, Spain, October 29, 2024. (Eva Manez/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

(Eva Manez/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY TAYLOR WARD, CNN AND MAURICIO TORRES, CNN EN ESPAñOL


KSLTV.com

(CNN)Parts of southern and eastern Spain were hit by severe flash flooding on Tuesday, as some locations received up to 12 inches of rain in just a few hours.

Footage from the city of Valencia showed mud-colored water flooding through the streets, tearing down walls, and sweeping away parked cars.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said an unspecified number of people are missing due to the flooding, and asked citizens to act with “great caution” and avoid moving around if it is not necessary.

The Spanish government set up a crisis committee on Tuesday, according to the Palace of La Moncloa. It will be chaired by Sánchez and, from Wednesday, will coordinate the work of the Civil Guard, the National Police, the General Directorate of Civil Protection, and the Military Emergency Unit.

Extreme rain warnings were in effect on Tuesday for some areas including around Valencia, according to Spain’s Meteorological Agency, AEMET. These warnings called for the potential of 200 mm (4 inches) of rain in less than 12 hours.

Men run next to a car covered with mud on a flooded street in Alora, near Malaga, on October 29, 2024, after a heavy rain hit southern Spain. (Jorge Guerrero/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

In some locations, the rainfall estimates were exceeded in even shorter periods. Chiva, which is east of Valencia, received 320 mm of rain in just over four hours, according to the European Severe Weather Database.

The Valencia area averages 77 mm (3.03 inches) for the entire month of October.

Flooding was also reported in and around Murcia and Malaga with over 100 mm (4 inches) of rain falling in some of these areas.

A strong upper-level low pressure is moving northward into the region from Africa.  The strong system is bringing a significant amount of atmospheric instability to the region.  Extreme amounts of rainfall are also being enhanced with moisture from the Mediterranean Sea and upslope flow into higher terrain which acts to squeeze out additional moisture.

Rainfall warnings continue through Wednesday for portions of eastern and southern Spain, according to AEMET. The warnings north of Valencia are for rainfall totals over 100 mm (4 inches) and rainfall rates of 30 mm per hour (1.18 inches per hour).

Areas of southwestern Spain will see the threat of heavy rain continue through the end of the week.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

A person reacts to heavy flooding on a street in Valencia, Spain, October 29, 2024. (Eva Manez/Reut...

Taylor Ward, CNN and Mauricio Torres, CNN en Español

Severe flash flooding hits southern and eastern Spain

Parts of southern and eastern Spain were hit by severe flash flooding on Tuesday, as some locations received up to 12 inches of rain in just a few hours.

2 hours ago

A Tiki torch statue called “The Donald J. Trump Enduring Flame” at Freedom Plaza in Washington,...

Gabe Cohen, CNN

Political art mysteriously pops up in DC ahead of Election Day

Two political statues have mysteriously popped up in Washington, DC, drawing crowds of onlookers, just a week before Election Day.

4 hours ago

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes an announcement on the future of his...

John Fritze, CNN

Supreme Court rules RFK Jr. will appear on battleground ballots despite suspending campaign

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdraw his name from ballots in Michigan and Wisconsin.

6 hours ago

Voters fill in ballots at a voting site set up inside the American Museum of Natural History during...

Matt Holt, Ethan Cohen and Molly English, CNN

One week from Election Day, early voters look different than they did 4 years ago

With one week until Election Day, more than 48 million ballots have been cast across 47 states and the District of Columbia.

6 hours ago

Airlines in the United States are now required to give passengers cash refunds if their flight is s...

Pete Muntean, CNN

US airlines are required to refund you for a canceled flight automatically

Airlines in the United States are now required to give passengers cash refunds if their flight is significantly delayed or canceled, even if that person does not explicitly ask for a refund.

1 day ago

Target is releasing a $20 Thanksgiving meal for four people, its cheapest price ever. (Mario Tama/G...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Target releases its cheapest-ever Thanksgiving meal deal

Target is lowering the price of its Thanksgiving meal bundle, adding to the roughly 8,000 products that have been discounted as it attempts to attract inflation-weary shoppers during the holiday season.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Severe flash flooding hits southern and eastern Spain