Jazz C John Collins Spins And Dunks On Trey Lyles

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz center John Collins threw down a highlight reel dunk on former Jazzman and current Sacramento Kings big man Trey Lyles.

The dunk occurred with one minute left in the first quarter and cut the Kings’ lead to 10.

The Wake Forrest product caught the ball at the three-point line, spun past Lyles, and finished on top of the rim.

Collins had five points and three rebounds on 2-5 shooting in the first quarter for the Jazz.

Jazz Debut New Starting Lineup Against Kings

Jazz coach Will Hardy made a change to his starting lineup just four games into the season after the team lost forward Taylor Hendricks to a gruesome leg injury.

Midway through the Jazz’s loss in Dallas, Hendricks appeared to slip while running back on offense and fell awkwardly on his right leg.

Rookie Cody Williams was inserted into the lineup in place of Hendricks for his first career start.

The wing is averaging 2.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists while shooting 18 percent from the floor in his first three appearances with the Jazz.

Veteran Jordan Clarkson was also moved into the starting lineup against the Kings

Clarkson had struggled to shoot the ball early in the season connecting on 37 percent of his field goal attempts.

Last season, the guard averaged the second-most minutes per game for the Jazz.

