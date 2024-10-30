Kyle Filipowski Scores First Career Bucket For Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Kyle Filipowski scored his first points as an NBA player getting a short push shot to fall against the Sacramento Kings.

The Utah Jazz rookie had appeared in two previous games to open the season but had missed his only field goal attempt.

Related: John Collins Dunks On King Forward Trey Lyles

Jazz Debut New Starting Lineup Against Kings

Jazz coach Will Hardy made a change to his starting lineup just four games into the season after the team lost forward Taylor Hendricks to a gruesome leg injury.

Midway through the Jazz’s loss in Dallas, Hendricks appeared to slip while running back on offense and fell awkwardly on his right leg.

Related: Jazz Lose Hendricks After Severe Leg Injury

Rookie Cody Williams and veteran Jordan Clarkson were inserted into the lineup in place of Hendricks and Collin Sexton.

With Hendricks missing from the roster, Filipowski was inserted into the team’s rotation.

The Jazz selected Filipowski with the 32nd pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The versatile big man averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his final year at Duke before declaring for the draft.

Filipowski had two points, four rebounds, and two assists in 10 first-half minutes against the Kings.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops