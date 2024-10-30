Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Leaves Kings Game With Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen left the team’s game against the Sacramento Kings with a back injury at halftime and didn’t return to the floor.

Markkanen was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a lower back spasm.

Rookie Kyle Filipowski started the second half in the All-Star’s place.

Markkanen had seven points and three rebounds in 18 first-half minutes.

Jazz coach Will Hardy already had to make a change to his starting lineup just four games into the season after the team lost forward Taylor Hendricks to a gruesome leg injury.

Midway through the Jazz’s loss in Dallas, Hendricks appeared to slip while running back on offense and fell awkwardly on his right leg.

Rookie Cody Williams and veteran Jordan Clarkson were inserted into the lineup in place of Hendricks and Collin Sexton.

With Hendricks missing from the roster, Filipowski was inserted into the team’s rotation.

The Jazz selected Filipowski with the 32nd pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Markkanen had gotten off to a slow start do the 2024-25 campaign.

The 27-year-old was averaging 21.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in his first three appearances but was shooting just 36 percent from the floor.

