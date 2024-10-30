On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Organizations that help the homeless need donations as cold weather hits

Oct 29, 2024, 9:43 PM | Updated: 10:42 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Fourth Street Clinic in downtown Salt Lake City will help thousands of homeless people with medical needs this year.

Last year, they had 24,000 appointments for 6,000 people. This year, they will hit that number this week. It demonstrates a rise in homelessness that is affecting the entire state. Each year, the number goes up by roughly 10%. That’s not the case with resources.

There are four primary shelters in the Salt Lake Valley under ‘The Road Home.’ The organization houses roughly 1,000 people every night. Approximately 300 of those are at the family shelter in Midvale.

The need for donations turns immediate when the weather makes an abrupt turn like it did this week. In fact, at the clinic, Fourth Street Clinic CEO Janida Emerson said they don’t have a single blanket, tarp, or sleeping bag to hand out. While they’re not a shelter, they often work with those who will never make it to a shelter and will spend the night out in the cold.

“We’re really in desperate need of blankets, sleeping bags, tarps, anything that can help keep somebody warm while they’re outside,” Emerson said.

She said the organization will take blanket donations during business hours, and those blankets and tarps will be put to use.

“If you can bring it, we will get it out into the community,” Emerson said.

At the Connie Crosby Family Resource Center in Midvale, the donation room looks full. But Rachel Felton, marketing specialist, said that with 1,000 people to serve, these donations go fast. And there’s always a shortage of warm, winter gear and new socks and underwear.

She said they are not picky when it comes to gently used items, and that a good rule of thumb is if you would need it for winter, someone here will too. Felton also said at the family shelter, most of the families are here only for a short stay while they get back on their feet. She said there is no ‘one face’ of homelessness.

“I think it’s really important to keep that sense of compassion,” Felton said. “Keeping your heart open and your mind open and getting involved if you can, you can volunteer, you can donate items, donate money, there are so many ways you can give back.”

If you would like to donate blankets, sleeping bags, or tarps to the Fourth Street Clinic, they are located at 409 West 400 South in Salt Lake City.

For donations to any of the Road Home locations, please click: https://theroadhome.org/

