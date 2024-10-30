On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club Trades For Veteran Detroit Red Wing Defenseman Olli Maatta

Oct 29, 2024, 9:37 PM

Follow @kslsports

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Following some defensive struggles after losing Sean Durzi to a shoulder injury a few weeks ago, the Utah Hockey Club has traded for 30-year-old defenseman and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Olli Maatta.

Olli Määttä’s NHL career

Originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Maatta has played 12 seasons in the league.

Before eventually being traded by the Penguins in the summer of 2019, Maatta won two Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh (2016, 2017) alongside current Utah Hockey Club defenseman Ian Cole.

After short stints with Chicago and Los Angeles, Maatta spent the last few seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

In 691 games played in the NHL, Maatta has recorded 40 goals, 137 assists and has a career +/- of +75.

Maatta is a true professional and a reliable addition to the blue line. With nearly 700 games of experience and two Stanley Cups, Maatta knows what it takes the reach the highest level and will be a reliable mentor on a young team. He also fills the final roster spot after Josh Doan was sent down to the AHL yesterday.

Maatta is in the final season of a two-year, $6 million contract that he signed with the Red Wings back in 2023.

In exchange for Maatta, the Utah Hockey Club has sent a 2025 third round draft selection to Detroit.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their two-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Follow @kslsports

