Family members of American Fork murder suspect arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — American Fork police have released new information in a July murder case, including two arrests for conspiracy to commit murder.

Kevin Stanley Ellis, 33, was charged in the 4th District Court with murder after claiming that he shot Matthew Restelli in self-defense on July 12.

Three and a half months later, American Fork police have announced new arrests in the case, arresting Tracy Grist, Matthew Restelli’s mother-in-law, and Kathryn Restelli, Matthew Restelli’s wife.

The release states that before the shooting, Matthew and Kathryn Restelli had been married, with recent marriage difficulties. According to the release, those difficulties caused Kathryn Restelli to move from the pair’s resident state of California to stay with her mother, Tracy Grist, and her brother, Kevin Ellis in American Fork.

According to the press release, officers were called to Grist’s residence in American Fork on the night of July 12 to investigate a shooting. After officers arrived, they located a deceased male, later identified as Matthew Restelli, 42.

The release also states that Ellis’s attorney claimed on his behalf that the shooting was in self-defense, stating that Matthew Restelli had a knife.

During the investigation, officers located a knife in Matthew Restelli’s right hand and concluded that it was placed there posthumously due to factors including how the knife was held and a bullet wound on Matthew Restelli’s wrist.

Detectives also seized the cell phones of Grist, Ellis, and Kathryn Restelli, due to the murder investigation, according to the release.

Search warrants served on those cell phones yielded text conversations revealing that multiple family members were tracking an AirTag in Matthew Restelli’s truck to locate him as he drove from California to American Fork.

Matthew Restelli’s truck was also searched after he was killed, and an AirTag was located. “Based on the location of the AirTag, detectives observed it would have been difficult to find if you were not looking for it,” the release said.

A further search into Grist’s internet use yielded searches about topics including passport applications, the Donna Adelson murder case, and local cemeteries, according to the release.

According to the release, Kathryn Restelli was also mentioned in a report to American Fork police, threatening to murder Matthew Restelli in a text threat with a friend in May. Later on, on July 12, Kathryn posted “I have to do big girl things this morning,” roughly twelve hours before the shooting that killed Matthew Restelli.

The release also states that Kathryn Restelli reached out to a divorce lawyer the day before Matthew Restelli was shot and killed, reaching out to a friend later that day and expressing frustration with the proceedings. “I’m [expletive],” Kathryn Restelli said in a text conversation. “I just feel hopeless”

After Matthew Restelli was killed, Kathryn Restelli is alleged to have told a friend that she was “happy” that he died, and went on a date the next day, according to the release.

Further searching of Kathryn Restelli’s phone indicated that she helped assist Matthew Restelli on his trip to Utah, leading him directly to the house where he was shot and killed, and confirming multiple times through the drive that he was indeed going to show up, according to the release.

Tracy Grist was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on five charges, including:

murder;

conspiracy to commit murder;

obstruction of justice, and;

two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Kathryn Restelli was also arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on five charges, including;

murder;

conspiracy to commit murder;

obstruction of justice, and;

two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233