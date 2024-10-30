Filipowski, Williams Shine In Jazz Loss To Kings

On the Site:
Oct 29, 2024, 10:49 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz dropped to 0-4 on the season after falling to the Sacramento Kings 113-96.

Jordan Clarkson made his first start of the season and scored 21 points on an efficient 8-16 from the floor.

The Kings were led by Domantas Sabonis who scored 28 points.

Filipowski Impresses With Real Rotation Minutes

With Taylor Hendricks out of the rotation after Monday’s leg injury, Kyle Filipowski earned his first true rotation minutes for the Jazz.

The Duke product wasted no time making an impact recording 12 points and eight rebounds on 5-10 shooting.

“Tonight is a credit to Kyle, he stayed ready,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “He stayed physically in shape and he stayed mentally locked into what we’re trying to do. So, I thought he played really well.”

Filipowski started the second half in place of Lauri Markkanen who suffered a back spasm in the second quarter and didn’t return to the game.

The rookie scored 10 of his 12 points in the third and fourth quarters and knocked down 2-3 three-point attempts over the game’s final 24 minutes.

“I think ultimately, it’s kind of just feeding off my teammates, feeding off my coaches, just making the game real simple for myself,” Filipowski said.

The Jazz won’t practice on Wednesday, but Markkanen will get treatment on his back to see how his body reacts.

“We’ll see how he’s doing, and we won’t make a decision on him until game day,” Hardy said.

Cody Williams Gets First Career Start For Jazz Against Kings

Cody Williams was tasked with filling in for Hendricks against the Kings earning his first career start.

After a difficult 0-4 shooting performance to open the game, the lottery pick knocked down three consecutive three-pointers en route to a career-high nine points.

“It’s always nice to see one go in and you hit two, three,” Williams said. “So they just felt good to see one go in and build off that.”

The Jazz forward added two assists and two steals in 30 minutes against the Kings.

Jazz Will Miss Hendricks’s Experience

The Jazz lost more than a versatile 6-foot-9 shooter and defender without Hendricks in the rotation.

Though he’d appeared in just 43 career games, the young roster relied on the forward’s maturity after a full season in the NBA.

“The biggest thing it gives you is perspective that the world no longer revolves around you,” the coach said.

Hendricks had been moved into the starting lineup but averaged the fewest shots per game among the Jazz starters, and had accepted the responsibility as the team’s defensive stopper.

“He’d established a lot of maturity and humility as it related to his role,” Hardy added.

Hendricks returned to Utah after Monday’s injury and is undergoing further testing on his leg and ankle.

The outcome of those tests will determine the sophomore’s surgery date.

Utah Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will host the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 p.m. MST on Thursday at Delta Center. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

