On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

More than 250,000 Washington Post readers cancel subscriptions in revolt over non-endorsement

Oct 30, 2024, 8:34 AM | Updated: 8:34 am

The Washington Post Building is pictured on June 5, in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)...

The Washington Post Building is pictured on June 5, in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LIAM REILLY, CNN


KSLTV.com

New York (CNN)More than 250,000 Washington Post readers have canceled their subscriptions since the newspaper announced last week it would not make an endorsement in the presidential race, leading to a “huge spike” in cancelations, the Post reported late Tuesday.

The endorsement decision, first announced on Friday by Post publisher Will Lewis, resulted in the newspaper losing roughly 10% of its digital subscribers by Tuesday evening, the paper reported, citing documents and two people familiar with the figures. The number did not take into account any new subscribers the Post may have added since Friday or any subscribers who have since re-subscribed, the paper reported.

NPR first reported the figure. A spokesperson for the Post did not comment on the report.

In the wake of Lewis’ announcement that the Post would break with decades-long tradition and not endorse in the race — coming less than two weeks before Election Day — readers immediately began to revolt over the move, with high-profile figures and former staffers posting on social media that they had cancelled their subscriptions. The Post reported it began seeing a surge in cancelations within hours of the announcement.

Readers and former Post staffers, including former executive editor Marty Baron, have labeled the decision as “craven” and “cowardly,” seeing the move as an attempt by billionaire Post owner Jeff Bezos as an attempt to pre-emptively bend the knee to a possible second Trump administration. A person with knowledge of the matter told CNN that an endorsement of Harris had been drafted by the Post’s editorial board members before it was quashed by Bezos.

As the Post hemorrhaged subscribers — and saw three members of its editorial board resign — Bezos sought to calm the response, publishing a rare op-ed Monday in which he acknowledged the timing of his decision had led to speculation he was attempting to appease former President Donald Trump.

“I wish we had made the change earlier than we did, in a moment further from the election and the emotions around it,” Bezos wrote. “That was inadequate planning, and not some intentional strategy.”

Bezos also acknowledged the “appearance of conflict” with the decision, admitting that his ownership of the e-commerce giant Amazon and space exploration firm Blue Origin, which has billions in federal contracts, has been a “complexifier for the Post.”

After Trump was shot in the ear this summer in an attempted assassination, Bezos called the former president “to say how impressed he was that the candidate had raised his fist after coming under fire,” the Post reported.

On Friday, hours after Lewis announced the decision not to make an endorsement, Trump met with executives from Blue Origin in Texas, pouring fuel on the already raging backlash fire. In his op-ed, Bezos insisted he did not have advance knowledge of the meeting.

“I would also like to be clear that no quid pro quo of any kind is at work here. Neither campaign nor candidate was consulted or informed at any level or in any way about this decision. It was made entirely internally,” he wrote.

Instead, Bezos framed his decision to end presidential endorsements as one designed to regain the trust of readers.

“What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias,” he wrote. “A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it’s the right one.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The Washington Post Building is pictured on June 5, in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)...

Liam Reilly, CNN

More than 250,000 Washington Post readers cancel subscriptions in revolt over non-endorsement

More than 250,000 Washington Post readers have canceled their subscriptions since the newspaper announced last week it would not make an endorsement in the presidential race, leading to a “huge spike” in cancelations, the Post reported late Tuesday.

33 minutes ago

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2008, file photo, an Electric Time Company employee adjusts the color on a ...

Associated Press

Daylight saving time ends next weekend. This is how to prepare for the potential health effects

The good news: You will get a glorious extra hour of sleep. The bad: It'll be dark as a pocket by late afternoon for the next few months in the U.S.

12 hours ago

A Tiki torch statue called “The Donald J. Trump Enduring Flame” at Freedom Plaza in Washington,...

Gabe Cohen, CNN

Political art mysteriously pops up in DC ahead of Election Day

Two political statues have mysteriously popped up in Washington, DC, drawing crowds of onlookers, just a week before Election Day.

15 hours ago

Stickers for voters sit in a roll on a ballot box at a voting drop-off location Friday, Oct. 25, 20...

Jesse Bedayn, Associated Press/Report for America

Colorado accidently put voting system passwords online, but officials say election is secure

The Colorado Secretary of State's office says voting system passwords were mistakenly put on the department's public-facing website.

16 hours ago

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes an announcement on the future of his...

John Fritze, CNN

Supreme Court rules RFK Jr. will appear on battleground ballots despite suspending campaign

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdraw his name from ballots in Michigan and Wisconsin.

17 hours ago

After crossing outside a crosswalk, a pedestrian, center, runs towards a crosswalk at the busy inte...

Philip Marcelo, Associated Press

‘I’m walking here!’: Jaywalking legalized in New York City

Jaywalking is now legal in New York City. Legislation passed by the City Council officially became law over the weekend after Mayor Eric Adams declined to sign or veto it after 30 days.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

More than 250,000 Washington Post readers cancel subscriptions in revolt over non-endorsement