BYU Basketball Lands Commitment From Orem’s Chamberlain Burgess

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball picked up a commitment from Orem High forward Chamberlain Burgess.

Burgess announced his commitment on Instagram, writing, “Go cougs,” with an edit showing his commitment.

The 6-foot-9 forward is the first commitment in the 2025 cycle for Kevin Young’s program.

Burgess was previously at Lone Peak High School, but has since transferred to Orem High School for his senior year.

This past summer, Burgess caught the attention of the BYU coaching staff at events such as Section 7 in Arizona and was able to land an offer.

Over the weekend, he took an official visit to BYU and is now the first commitment on the board.

Burgess picked BYU over an offer from Illinois.

He ranks as the 127th overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite ratings for the 2025 class. Among players in the state of Utah, Burgess ranks as the fifth-ranked prospect in a year where Utah boasts the nation’s top one recruit and another BYU target, AJ Dybantsa.

Burgess is the nephew of current BYU basketball assistant Chris Burgess. His parents played for the BYU men’s and women’s basketball programs. Chamberlain’s father, Josh Burgess, played at BYU at the tail end of the Steve Cleveland era, and Burgess’ mom is Ashleigh Burgess (née Chamberlain). She played for former head coach Jeff Judkins at BYU.

Burgess averaged 12.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 2.1 assists per game last season at Lone Peak High School.

