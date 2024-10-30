On the Site:
Reddit’s explosive user growth and AI tools help it soar to its first-ever profit

Oct 30, 2024, 9:45 AM

FILE - Reddit CEO Steve Huffman and company employees celebrate on the New York Stock Exchange trad...

FILE - Reddit CEO Steve Huffman and company employees celebrate on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor, prior to his company's IPO, March. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in its nearly 20-year history, Reddit is turning a profit.

The social platform claimed a profit of $29.9 million, or 16 cents per share, for the period ending in September, and reported sales of $348.4 million, an amount surpassing the $312.8 million analysts had projected. Reddit also grew its number of daily users to 97.2 million, a 47% increase from the same time last year, according to a company statement.

In a letter to shareholders, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said its new AI translation feature — which allows readers to convert posts between English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and German — was a primary driver of user growth, especially internationally in countries like France, India and the Philippines. Huffman wrote that Reddit plans to expand this feature to over 30 countries going into 2025.

“In 2024 so far, ‘Reddit’ was the sixth most Googled word in the U.S., underscoring that when people are looking for answers, advice, or community, they’re turning to Reddit,” Huffman wrote. “We saw this play out in real-time when the White House came to Reddit to share critical information during recent hurricanes, reaching people in the affected areas with timely updates.”

While the company’s advertising remains its main source of revenue, Reddit’s earnings summary notes its recent data licensing agreements are beginning to pay off financially. Both Google and OpenAI have signed deals with Reddit to train their artificial intelligence models on its content.

Reddit, whose investors include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, went public in March at $34 a share. The stock has since tripled, surging 34% to $110.20 in morning trading Wednesday.

