On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Central US facing the most significant tornado, severe storm threat in months

Oct 30, 2024, 10:08 AM | Updated: 10:12 am

Parts of the central US face their most significant thunderstorm threat in months Wednesday as seco...

Parts of the central US face their most significant thunderstorm threat in months Wednesday as second severe storm season kicks into gear. (CNN Weather)

(CNN Weather)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ROBERT SHACKELFORD, TAYLOR WARD AND ERIC ZERKEL, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) Parts of the central US face their most significant thunderstorm threat in months Wednesday as second severe storm season kicks into gear.

A cold front from the West will clash with extreme fall warmth across the central and eastern US and will likely spawn severe thunderstorms and potentially strong tornadoes.

A level 3 of 5 threat for severe thunderstorms has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center as a result. Over 4 million people, including those in Kansas City, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, are in this greatest threat area.

This is the first level 3 or higher threat for Kansas City and other areas in the region since mid-July.

Storms begin by early afternoon Wednesday but become stronger and more widespread through the late afternoon and into the early evening. Potential threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes, some of which could be EF2 or stronger.

A less significant, but more widespread level 2 of 5 threat of severe thunderstorms spreads from northern Texas to southern Iowa and includes Dallas and Oklahoma City. The tornado threat is less significant here, but isolated tornadoes could still form and damaging winds and large hail remain serious threats to more than 12 million people.

There’s heightened concern over the tornado threat given how prolific a year it has been for twisters in the US. The number of tornadoes reported so far this year is the second-most on record, trailing only 2011’s 2,156.

Wednesday’s severe setup is typical for fall. Violent thunderstorms are most common in spring and summer, but a second surge of dangerous storms and tornadoes happens during fall and winter as cold air from the north often collides with warmer, moist air streaming out of the Gulf of Mexico.

But the tornado threat so far this fall has been anything but typical. The bulk of tornadoes came from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Milton produced dozens of tornadoes in Florida — an exceptional amount for a tropical system and the state — including the state’s strongest tornado in more than a half-century and an EF3 tornado that killed several people in Polk County.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Parts of the central US face their most significant thunderstorm threat in months Wednesday as seco...

Robert Shackelford, Taylor Ward and Eric Zerkel, CNN

Central US facing the most significant tornado, severe storm threat in months

Parts of the central US face their most significant thunderstorm threat in months Wednesday as second severe storm season kicks into gear.

4 minutes ago

FILE - Reddit CEO Steve Huffman and company employees celebrate on the New York Stock Exchange trad...

Associated Press

Reddit’s explosive user growth and AI tools help it soar to its first-ever profit

For the first time in its nearly 20-year history, Reddit is turning a profit.

27 minutes ago

The Supreme Court is seen, April 21, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Alex Brandon/AP)...

John Fritze, CNN

Supreme Court allows Virginia to purge suspected noncitizens from voter registration rolls

A divided Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Virginia to implement a program that state officials say is aimed at removing suspected noncitizens from its voter registration rolls, siding with Republicans in one of its first significant decisions tied to next week’s election.

44 minutes ago

The Washington Post Building is pictured on June 5, in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)...

Liam Reilly, CNN

More than 250,000 Washington Post readers cancel subscriptions in revolt over non-endorsement

More than 250,000 Washington Post readers have canceled their subscriptions since the newspaper announced last week it would not make an endorsement in the presidential race, leading to a “huge spike” in cancelations, the Post reported late Tuesday.

2 hours ago

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2008, file photo, an Electric Time Company employee adjusts the color on a ...

Associated Press

Daylight saving time ends next weekend. This is how to prepare for the potential health effects

The good news: You will get a glorious extra hour of sleep. The bad: It'll be dark as a pocket by late afternoon for the next few months in the U.S.

13 hours ago

A Tiki torch statue called “The Donald J. Trump Enduring Flame” at Freedom Plaza in Washington,...

Gabe Cohen, CNN

Political art mysteriously pops up in DC ahead of Election Day

Two political statues have mysteriously popped up in Washington, DC, drawing crowds of onlookers, just a week before Election Day.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Central US facing the most significant tornado, severe storm threat in months