SALT LAKE CITY — The 9th and 9th neighborhood in Salt Lake City awoke Wednesday to find a prominent whale statue had been graffitied with an apparent political message just days before the national election.

The whale statue, titled “Out of the Blue,” was commissioned and built in 2022 by the Salt Lake City Art Design Board. The statue quickly became a well-known landmark, garnering attention on social media and serving as a directional tool for locals. The landmark became one for marathoners who train by circling the whale until they reach their targeted milage.

But on Wednesday, the towering whale was wearing the voting display with Election Day just seven days away.

The message depicted three individuals and the words “Did you vote?” on the whale’s back left side. Two of the individuals appear to be soldiers, and the third person is sitting on a toilet.

The implications of the political meaning are open for interpretation, but the stylistic technique used is similar to that of the famous street artist Banksy.

Salt Lake City crews attended early Wednesday, and the whale was repainted within hours. Salt Lake City police said they were treating the incident as a “criminal mischief” investigation, but did not have any further updates.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 801-799-3000.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.