On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Prominent whale statue in Salt Lake City vandalized days before election

Oct 30, 2024, 11:33 AM | Updated: 11:50 am

A political message was defaced with a political graffiti art on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2024, just a w...

A political message was defaced with a political graffiti art on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2024, just a week before the 2024 Election Day. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

(Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The 9th and 9th neighborhood in Salt Lake City awoke Wednesday to find a prominent whale statue had been graffitied with an apparent political message just days before the national election.

The whale statue, titled “Out of the Blue,” was commissioned and built in 2022 by the Salt Lake City Art Design Board. The statue quickly became a well-known landmark, garnering attention on social media and serving as a directional tool for locals. The landmark became one for marathoners who train by circling the whale until they reach their targeted milage.

But on Wednesday, the towering whale was wearing the voting display with Election Day just seven days away.

A political message was defaced with a political graffiti art on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2024, just a week before the 2024 Election Day. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

The message depicted three individuals and the words “Did you vote?” on the whale’s back left side. Two of the individuals appear to be soldiers, and the third person is sitting on a toilet.

The implications of the political meaning are open for interpretation, but the stylistic technique used is similar to that of the famous street artist Banksy.

Artist Banksy Shocks Auction Goers As $1.4 Million Painting Shreds

Salt Lake City crews attended early Wednesday, and the whale was repainted within hours. Salt Lake City police said they were treating the incident as a “criminal mischief” investigation, but did not have any further updates.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 801-799-3000.

This is a developing story. It may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A political message was defaced with a political graffiti art on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2024, just a w...

Mary Culbertson

Prominent whale statue in Salt Lake City vandalized days before election

A prominent whale statue in Salt Lake City was graffitied with a political message on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 — just seven days ahead of Election Day.

17 minutes ago

Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski spoke at a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Utah Hockey Club Practice...

Eric Cabrera, KSL NewsRadio

Sandy enhancing facilities in preparation for 2034 Winter Olympics

Salt Lake City isn’t the only one leveraging the 2034 Winter Olympics to enhance its facilities.

20 minutes ago

front doors and a plaque...

Alexander Campbell and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Wife and mother-in-law of deceased American Fork man arrested, accused of conspiring to murder him

American Fork police have released new information in a July murder case, including two arrests for conspiracy to commit murder.

12 hours ago

Dog daycare Moab National Bark caught fire Saturday, killing two dogs trapped inside. (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

After dogs die in Moab boarding business fire, community rallying

The owners of a Moab dog boarding business are devastated after a late-night fire tore through their facility Saturday, killing two dogs trapped inside and injuring another.

13 hours ago

Fourth Street Clinic is in need of winter donations to help the unhoused community. Oct. 29, 2024 (...

Debbie Worthen

Organizations that help the homeless need donations as cold weather hits

The Fourth Street Clinic in downtown Salt Lake City will help thousands of homeless people with medical needs this year.

14 hours ago

beehive logo...

Alexander Campbell

Traffic stop leads to discovery of 80 pounds of weed, thousands of pills

What started off as a typical traffic stop turned out to be anything but when a trooper discovered a drug trafficking attempt.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Prominent whale statue in Salt Lake City vandalized days before election