Looking out for the Good: Smith Entertainment Group launches nonprofit to help Utah communities
Oct 30, 2024, 12:15 PM | Updated: 12:27 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — The Smith Entertainment Group announced Tuesday it is launching a nonprofit organization focused on building up Utah.
The nonprofit, called the SEG Foundation aims to build on the Utah Jazz Foundation which has given a four-year scholarship to more than 100 students in Utah.
SEG said the foundation will be funded by the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club seasons. It will invite partners, and the community to support families and groups across the state.
