Sandy enhancing facilities in preparation for 2034 Winter Olympics

LOCAL NEWS

Oct 30, 2024, 11:30 AM

BY ERIC CABRERA, KSL NEWSRADIO


SANDY — Salt Lake City isn’t the only one leveraging the 2034 Winter Olympics to enhance its facilities.

Sandy’s Mayor, Monica Zoltanski, says that the Utah Hockey Club’s new practice facility near the Shops at South Town is just the first step in a broader vision.

During a panel discussion with leaders from various sports venues across Utah, Zoltanski expressed her ambitious vision for the new practice facility, which is currently under construction by Smith Entertainment Group, who broke ground in August.

She envisions it as an asset that will play a significant role when the Winter Olympics return in 2034.

“Creating that space, whether its going to be welcoming teams from the practice area, or a gathering space,” she said. “You know, you can get from the airport to Sandy City Hall faster than getting from the airport to Rice Eccles, so [there could] be a great medal ceremony in Sandy.”

She also pulled back the curtain on designs for revamping their outdoor promenade to accommodate concerts and live events.

“It’s a big area where we host our Fourth of July and community events, [we are] developing that up so we have the infrastructure in place to host concerts and entertainment experiences related to the Olympics,” she said.

The new practice facility is slated for completion in 2025.

