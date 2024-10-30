On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Chris Armstrong Weighs In On Utah Hockey Club Team Name

Oct 30, 2024, 12:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season well underway, the organization has still yet to announce a team name. However, President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong sat down with KSL Sports on Tuesday and provided the latest update on the situation.

Original Utah Hockey Club team names in fan survey

Shortly after the team was acquired by Smith Entertainment Group, a survey was released to fans with an opportunity to vote for their top favorite names.

These are the nicknames listed on the survey:

  • Utah Blast
  • Utah Powder
  • Utah Mammoth
  • Utah Mountaineers
  • Utah Black Diamonds
  • Utah Swarm
  • Utah Yeti
  • Utah Caribou
  • Utah Frost
  • Utah Venom
  • Utah Squall
  • Utah Outlaws
  • Utah Hive
  • Utah Freeze
  • Utah Fury
  • Utah HC
  • Utah Glaciers
  • Utah Canyons
  • Utah Blizzard
  • Utah Ice

Several members of Utah Hockey Club share their thoughts on team name

While nothing has been confirmed, both General Manager Bill Armstrong and forward Clayton Keller have weighed in on what they believe the team’s name will be.

Following the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, Armstrong referenced the name Yeti when discussing Tij Iginla as their selection.

“When we hit pick five, that’s when we knew. That’s when we knew he would be a Utah Yeti, I think,” he said.

“I’m not allowed to pick the name. But I think the little kids in Utah vote about 25 times a day, so I think they got it,” Armstrong continued.

As for Keller, he mentioned the name Yeti at the NHL North American Players Media Tour during the preseason.

“It sounds like it’s going to be the Yeti, but I don’t know,” Keller said. “We’ll see what happens. Whatever they choose, I think it’ll be a good one.

Full Story: Clayton Keller Tells NHL.com UHC Team Name May Be Yeti

Chris Armstrong provides an update on naming process

Again, nothing has been confirmed by the Utah Hockey Club on a team name. However, Chris Armstrong was able to explain the current state of naming the team as they navigate the complexities of intellectual property and trademarking.

“It is a complex process when you get into intellectual property and trademark. It’s clear to us what our fans want us to be called. Can we bring that to fruition? Thats the process we are in. Identifying that, answering those questions is something that we’re highly motivated and have been since the day we got this franchise…we hear you and we are doing everything we possibly can,” Armstrong told KSL Sports.

Regardless of what the team is eventually named, these legal processes take time to resolve. This is not a situation like the Seattle Kraken or Vegas Golden Knights where they had more than a year to prepare for the team to arrive. Utah had five months to make everything happen and so far, they’ve done a remarkable job.

The most important part is that NHL hockey is being played in Salt Lake City. A name will be established soon enough that will be beautifully paired with their current colors and branding.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their two-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Stays Level-Headed Despite Shooting Slump

Keyonte George has not had an ideal start to his sophomore season shooting the ball but has maintained confidence in his overall game.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s Front Office Addresses Losing Streak Following Loss To San Jose

Following Monday nights improbable late loss to San Jose, the front office addressed the losing streak.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pablo Mastroeni Speaks On RSL’s Attack, Defensive Success, Ahead Of Game 2 In Minnesota

Real Salt Lake opened their playoff effort on Tuesday night versus Minnesota United FC. With a chill in the air, the offenses on the field seemed to turn cold as RSL and Minnesota were scoreless after 90 minutes, even after regular time for the third time this season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chris Armstrong Weighs In On Utah Hockey Club Team Name

President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong sat down with KSL Sports on Tuesday and provided the latest update on the situation.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Lands Commitment From Orem’s Chamberlain Burgess

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball picked up a commitment from Orem High forward Chamberlain Burgess. Burgess announced his commitment on Instagram, writing, “Go cougs,” with an edit showing his commitment.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Chamberlain Burgess (@chamberlain.burgess) The 6-foot-9 forward is the first commitment in the 2025 cycle for […]

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Filipowski, Williams Shine In Jazz Loss To Kings

The Utah Jazz dropped to 0-4 on the season after falling to the Sacramento Kings 113-96, but got strong performances from two rookies.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Chris Armstrong Weighs In On Utah Hockey Club Team Name