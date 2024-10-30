‘Wow, you’re really young’: Provo police officer shares his fight with prostate cancer

PROVO — People living in Provo may have noticed police sporting a colorful addition to their uniforms.

It comes as the department has been raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For more than 25 years, Provo police officer Gary Carter has been putting on his uniform serving Utah communities in law enforcement.

This month, he has proudly been wearing his uniform — complete with a pink badge — because for him it is personal.

“We thought we took care of it, but it’s back, so stage four cancer,” Carter said.

Just this month, the department lost a friend and coworker to cancer.

A personal battle

With family members and friends being impacted by the disease, Carter said he personally is battling prostate cancer.

He works day shifts and responds to calls like usual, and you would never know it.

“I tell people all the time, you know, I can’t choose whether or not I have cancer, but I can choose my opinions. So, I’ve got a good attitude,” Carter said.

Carter credits an extra test in a routine checkup that doctors were originally able to find and start treating his cancer.

Wearing the pink badge serves as another reminder of the importance to take time in the day to prioritize your health and get that checkup on the books.

“If you have a family history, go early. You know, my cancer, every time I go to the doctor they say, ‘wow. you’re really young.’ And I was, I was 41-years-old when I was first diagnosed with cancer, and I wish I would have gotten checked in my 30s,” said Carter.

The fight is together.

“I think a lot of times it’s easy to say that’s someone else’s deal. I don’t have to worry about it. But when it’s like in your face, I think people are a little bit more like ‘oh that happened to the guy next to me it could just as easily be me,’” Carter said.