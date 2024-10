CEDAR CITY — A man is missing from Cedar City following a motorcycle ride on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The Cedar City Police Department identified 35-year-old Eduardo Gutierrez-Nava as the missing person. They said he went missing after leaving on a “dark silver Ducati street motorcycle.”

Police asked anybody with information on Gutierrez-Nava’s whereabouts to call them at 435-586-2955.