Pablo Mastroeni Speaks On RSL’s Attack, Defensive Success, Ahead Of Game 2 In Minnesota

Oct 30, 2024, 2:16 PM

SANDY, Utah- Real Salt Lake opened their playoff effort on Tuesday night versus Minnesota United FC. With a chill in the air, the offenses on the field seemed to turn cold as RSL and Minnesota were scoreless after 90 minutes, deadlocked after regular time for the third time this season.

The MLS Playoff format sent the teams immediately to a penalty shootout, where after six rounds, Real Salt Lake fell 5-4, giving Minnesota the leg up in this opening series.

Following the match, Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni addressed the media and shared his thoughts on his squad’s performance and what they need to do differently on Saturday night.

RSL Leaving Chances On The Field

Pablo Mastroeni’s main gripe with his team was their lack of execution on the attacking end and apparent apprehension to take risks and push chances.

“There was a couple of really clear opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net and were just not making that final play, and when you can’t do that, it’s difficult to win games and it’s obviously gonna go to PKs,” Coach said.

“That’s been our issue as of late, is predictability in the box,” Mastroeni continued, “We’ve got a lot of players on the front line that want to get on the ball, but we’re not doing it in dangerous areas, or we’re not making plays from that… If we want to score goals we need numbers in the box, we need to be more brave, we gotta shoot from outside because possession is great, but for me, it’s what are you doing with that possession that matters… You can’t tactic your way into the back of the net.”

This was an easy problem to see, as Real Salt Lake held nearly 60% of the possession but both teams took an equal amount of shots with 11, each side with six on goal. One might think this was in part because of Minnesota’s back-five defensive formation, however, Mastroeni emphasized the experience that RSL has against back-fives this year.

“I think we need to be a little more disciplined on our front line to occupy spaces that we can hurt them with… We’ve gone against back fives all year long, but this group, they’re steely and determined in what they do,” Pablo said, praising Minnesota’s effort, “It’s always difficult to break down a back five as committed as they were tonight, but having said that, we did enough to find the back of the net.”

Coach Mastroeni concluded speaking about the front line by stressing the importance of scoring in game 2.

“Goals change games… If you don’t put it in the back of the net, [Minnesota] is happy with that, they want to got to PKs.”

Zac MacMath And The Back Line

The Man of the Match for Real Salt Lake was goalkeeper Zac MacMath, who preserved a clean sheet through 90 minutes with six saves, including several with high expectancy ratings. MacMath added another signature moment with a save in the penalty shootout.

“Zac [MacMath] played like the Zac I know. He kept us in the game man, he stood on his head back there for us,” Coach said about his keeper’s performance, “I can’t speak highly enough about [MacMtah’s] preparedness after five or six games not being in there, to come in and then stand on his head like he did tonight… he’s got it in him… he’s a very talented goalkeeper, and tonight I think he showed his class.”

Regarding the defense in general, Mastroeni thought the group also played well, especially considering the recent fluency in the lineup, with some playing out of position on the defensive end.

“I think the guys in the back did a fantastic job, they really did. Javain [Brown] has been a bright spot back there. I think his aggressiveness, his ability to compete for balls in the air, his passing tonight was really good… Couldn’t ask anything more from the backline.”

Pablo continued the praise for his backline while also speaking about the need for the same showing from the other side of the field.

“We made a lot of plays on the defensive end tonight, Zac in particular, and now we’ve just gotta flip the field around and start making plays in the attacking half.”

Penalty Shootout

Mastroeni didn’t have much to say about the penalty shootout itself, touching on the disappointment that comes with such a loss.

“We had a list and talked to the guys, all the guys that stepped up were guys who wanted to take PKs… It’s just a crappy way to lose in soccer really.”

Going On The Road

Real Salt Lake require a win on Saturday night, but they will have to do it away from home. Game 2 of the opening series will take place at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.

“It doesn’t matter. I think we’re a good road team, I think we’re a good home team,” Mastroeni stated when asked about playing in a do-or-die situation on the road, “it’s not anything as dramatic as you just gotta finish your chances, whether you’re home or away, you’re gonna have to do the same thing.”

When asked about the style of play he expects from Minnesota in game 2, he said it will likely be more of the same.

“You’d think that if we had won tonight, they would have to really come out and chase the game in Minnesota. Now they can kind of sit back and kind of do their thing.”

“In football, there’s always two teams,” Pablo said in closing, “so for as much as we want to do what we want to do, there’s always an opponent who’s thwarting what we want to do and defensively they’re solid. I think they’ve given up three goals in the last seven games, eight games, so they’re a tough team to break down.”

Game 2 Between Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United FC

The series will now shift to St. Paul and Allianz Field on Saturday, November 2, at 7:00 p.m. MT. Real Salt Lake will need a win to bring the third game back to America First Field for a decisive final match.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Real Salt Lake throughout the MLS Playoffs? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

