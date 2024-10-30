On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man missing from Lake Powell houseboat, police asking for help

Oct 30, 2024, 3:13 PM

Emergency lights...

FILE: (Deseret News)

(Deseret News)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

PAGE, Ariz. — A man went missing from the Lake Powell area on Sunday and police are still looking for him.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona said 67-year-old Scott Darlington was last seen on his houseboat that was docked at the Wahweap Marina, located just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Darlington’s cell phone was found left inside his boat, police said.

Police said Darlington has family in both Salt Lake City and Flagstaff, Arizona, and they aren’t sure which way he might have left Lake Powell. Family in both states told police they haven’t heard from him.

The sheriff’s office described Darlington as 5’10” and 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He might be driving a gray 2022 Ford F-150.

If you have any information about Darlington, contact local police at 928-774-4523.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Emergency lights...

Jacob Freeman

Man missing from Lake Powell houseboat, police asking for help

A man went missing from the Lake Powell area on Sunday and police are still looking for him.

4 seconds ago

Officer Gary Carter, with the Provo Police Department, proudly wears a pink badge to help raise awa...

Karah Brackin

‘Wow, you’re really young’: Provo police officer shares his fight with prostate cancer

Provo police officer Gary Carter proudly wears a pink badge to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awarenss Month. For him, however, it's personal as he battles prostate cancer.

2 hours ago

Police provided this undated photo on Facebook of Eduardo Gutierrez-Nava, who went missing from Ced...

Jacob Freeman

Man missing after motorcycle ride near Cedar City

A man is missing from Cedar City following a motorcycle ride on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

2 hours ago

Casey Scott went out on his weekly gas card and bro hug giveaway in a Porky Pig costume. (KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott dresses as Porky Pig for a Halloween gas card giveaway

Casey Scott went out on his weekly gas card and bro hug giveaway in a Porky Pig costume.

2 hours ago

Ryan and Ashley Smith hold a press conference at the Utah Jazz Zions Bank Basketball Campus talking...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking out for the Good: Smith Entertainment Group launches nonprofit to help Utah communities

Smith Entertainment Group announced it is launching a nonprofit that aims to help Utah communities.

3 hours ago

Fans begin making their way to listen to Shaboozey as the festivities continue outside ahead of the...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

How pro hockey, Olympics may boost another growing sports sector in Salt Lake County

The excitement behind the new hockey team is beginning to show up in downtown visitation data. Kaitlin Eskelson, president and CEO of Visit Salt Lake, said the county is still analyzing hard numbers, but they expect to see a downtown spending bump.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Man missing from Lake Powell houseboat, police asking for help