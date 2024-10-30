Man missing from Lake Powell houseboat, police asking for help

PAGE, Ariz. — A man went missing from the Lake Powell area on Sunday and police are still looking for him.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona said 67-year-old Scott Darlington was last seen on his houseboat that was docked at the Wahweap Marina, located just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Darlington’s cell phone was found left inside his boat, police said.

Police said Darlington has family in both Salt Lake City and Flagstaff, Arizona, and they aren’t sure which way he might have left Lake Powell. Family in both states told police they haven’t heard from him.

The sheriff’s office described Darlington as 5’10” and 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He might be driving a gray 2022 Ford F-150.

If you have any information about Darlington, contact local police at 928-774-4523.