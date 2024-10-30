Bird flu confirmed in 8 dairies in northern Utah

On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Oct 30, 2024, 4:19 PM | Updated: 4:20 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


TAYLORSVILLE The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food confirmed on Wednesday the presence of bird flu in eight commerical dairy facilities in northern Utah.

The UDAF put all dairies in Cache County under mandatory surveillance for the illness on Oct. 23. According to a news release from the UDAF, samples from all Cache County dairies were sent to the Utah Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Logan for testing. The results were then confirmed by the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories

The release further states that all positive dairies have been placed under quarantine.

Additionally, the movement of lactating cattle is not permitted on or off affected facilities. The lone exception is cattle going to right to slaughter.

“Enacting mandatory surveillance and animal movement restrictions are important steps in preventing the further spread of this disease,” said Dr. Daniel Christensen, state veterinarian. “At this time, we don’t anticipate any major impacts on the food supply and the overall impacts to individual dairies are relatively minimal. This disease is not as harmful to dairy cattle as it is to poultry.” 

Officials with the UDAF are working with federal, state and local partners, along with dairy producers on response plans, surveillance, and testing.

Symptoms to look for

Owners are urged to watch their poultry flocks and dairy herds for signs of bird flu.

Signs of bird flu in cattle include the following:

  • Decreased milk production
  • Thicker, colostrum-like milk
  • Decrease in feed consumption
  • Dehydration
  • Fever

However, the UDAF said not all cattle will show symptoms.

Officials say most cattle will recover from the illness in a few weeks. Livestock owners and veterinarians are required to report symptoms of blue flu to the State Veterinarian’s Office at statevet@utah.gov.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent detection of blue flu does not present an immediate public health threat.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food confirmed on Wednesday the presence of bird flu in eight commerical dairy facilities in northern Utah.

