KSL Sports Rewind: 1A-3A Football Playoff Picks
Oct 30, 2024, 3:24 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – We are in the middle of the high school football playoffs and KSL Sports Rewind made their picks in the 1A, 2A, and 3A classifications.
Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind made their playoff picks in the 1A, 2A, and 3A classifications.
1A Football Playoff Picks
Beaver vs. Enterprise – Quarterfinal
Hansen: Beaver
Stewart: Beaver
Milford vs. Duchesne – Quarterfinal
Hansen: Milford
Stewart: Duchesne
North Summit vs. North Sevier – Quarterfinal
Hansen: North Summit
Stewart: North Summit
Kanab vs. Millard – Quarterfinal
Hansen: Kanab
Stewart: Kanab
Beaver vs. Milford – Semifinal
Hansen: Beaver
Beaver vs. Duchesne – Semifinal
Stewart: Beaver
North Summit vs. Kanab – Semifinal
Hansen: North Summit
Stewart: North Summit
Beaver vs. North Summit – Championship
Hansen: Beaver
Stewart: Beaver
2A Football Playoff Picks
San Juan vs. Judge Memorial – Quarterfinal
Hansen: San Juan
Stewart: San Juan
South Summit vs. Delta – Quarterfinal
Hansen: Delta
Stewart: South Summit
Emery vs. American Leadership Academy – Quarterfinal
Hansen: Emery
Stewart: Emery
South Sevier vs. Summit Academy – Quarterfinal
Hansen: South Sevier
Stewart: Summit Academy
San Juan vs. Delta – Semifinal
Hansen: San Juan
San Juan vs. South Summit – Semifinal
Stewart: San Juan
Emery vs. South Sevier – Semifinal
Hansen: South Sevier
Emery vs. Summit Academy – Semifinal
Stewart: Summit Academy
San Juan vs. South Sevier – Championship
Hansen: San Juan
San Juan vs. Summit Academy – Championship
Stewart: San Juan
3A Football Playoff Picks
Morgan vs. Canyon View – Quarterfinal
Hansen: Morgan
Stewart: Morgan
Manti vs. Juab – Quarterfinal
Hansen: Manti
Stewart: Juab
Richfield vs. Juan Diego – Quarterfinal
Hansen: Richfield
Stewart: Richfield
Ogden vs. Grantsville – Quarterfinal
Hansen: Ogden
Stewart: Grantsville
Morgan vs. Manti – Semifinal
Hansen: Morgan
Morgan vs. Juab – Semifinal
Stewart: Morgan
Richfield vs. Ogden – Semifinal
Hansen: Richfield
Richfield vs. Grantsville – Semifinal
Stewart: Richfield
Morgan vs. Richfield – Championship
Hansen: Morgan
Stewart: Richfield
About KSL Sports Rewind
Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.
KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.
Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.
Game Night Live
Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.
Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.
Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.
Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.
The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Farmington High School, where the Phoenix will host the American Fork Cavemen in the second round of the 6A football playoffs. Kickoff is at 6:00 PM MT on Friday, November 1. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.