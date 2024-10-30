KSL Sports Rewind: 1A-3A Football Playoff Picks

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – We are in the middle of the high school football playoffs and KSL Sports Rewind made their picks in the 1A, 2A, and 3A classifications.

Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind made their playoff picks in the 1A, 2A, and 3A classifications.

For a full breakdown of the picks, check out the video at the top of the story.

1A Football Playoff Picks

Beaver vs. Enterprise – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Beaver
Stewart: Beaver

Milford vs. Duchesne – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Milford
Stewart: Duchesne

North Summit vs. North Sevier – Quarterfinal

Hansen: North Summit
Stewart: North Summit

Kanab vs. Millard – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Kanab
Stewart: Kanab

Beaver vs. Milford – Semifinal

Hansen: Beaver

Beaver vs. Duchesne – Semifinal

Stewart: Beaver

North Summit vs. Kanab – Semifinal

Hansen: North Summit
Stewart: North Summit

Beaver vs. North Summit – Championship

Hansen: Beaver
Stewart: Beaver

2A Football Playoff Picks

San Juan vs. Judge Memorial – Quarterfinal

Hansen: San Juan
Stewart: San Juan

South Summit vs. Delta – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Delta
Stewart: South Summit

Emery vs. American Leadership Academy – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Emery
Stewart: Emery

South Sevier vs. Summit Academy – Quarterfinal

Hansen: South Sevier
Stewart: Summit Academy

San Juan vs. Delta – Semifinal

Hansen: San Juan

San Juan vs. South Summit – Semifinal

Stewart: San Juan

Emery vs. South Sevier – Semifinal

Hansen: South Sevier

Emery vs. Summit Academy – Semifinal

Stewart: Summit Academy

San Juan vs. South Sevier – Championship

Hansen: San Juan

San Juan vs. Summit Academy – Championship

Stewart: San Juan

3A Football Playoff Picks

Morgan vs. Canyon View – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Morgan
Stewart: Morgan

Manti vs. Juab – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Manti
Stewart: Juab

Richfield vs. Juan Diego – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Richfield
Stewart: Richfield

Ogden vs. Grantsville – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Ogden
Stewart: Grantsville

Morgan vs. Manti – Semifinal

Hansen: Morgan

Morgan vs. Juab – Semifinal

Stewart: Morgan

Richfield vs. Ogden – Semifinal

Hansen: Richfield

Richfield vs. Grantsville – Semifinal

Stewart: Richfield

Morgan vs. Richfield – Championship

Hansen: Morgan
Stewart: Richfield

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Farmington High School, where the Phoenix will host the American Fork Cavemen in the second round of the 6A football playoffs. Kickoff is at 6:00 PM MT on Friday, November 1. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

