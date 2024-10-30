How To Watch Game Night Live: American Fork Cavemen @ Farmington Phoenix

FARMINGTON, Utah- The playoffs are underway with round one games wrapping up last weekend. Round two kicks off on Friday as we inch closer to crowning champions in each classification across the state of Utah.
The American Fork Cavemen will take a trip north to take on the Farmington Phoenix in Game Night Live Game of the Week on Friday, November 1, at 6:00 p.m. MT.
You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.
KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.
For more high school sports highlights, analysis, and rankings, follow us on social.
No. 14 American Fork Cavemen @ No. 19 Farmington Phoenix
Farmington enters round two as the winners of 6A Region 1 with a record of 4-1, 5-5 overall. The Phoenix started the season on a four-game losing streak but turned it around once region play started, winning five of their last six to enter the playoffs in great form. Travis Hoopes leads the Phoenix with 13 touchdowns. The Phoenix like to win close games on the defensive side of the ball, only averaging 22 points per game with four of their Region 1 games ending within a single score.
American Fork has had a more up-and-down season with winning and losing streaks scattered throughout. The Cavemen finished 4th in 6A Region 3 with a record of 2-3, 4-6 overall. American Fork likes to throw the ball, surpassing the national average in passing yards by more than 1,600. They are also above average in passing attempts and completions. Senior quarterback David Gaisford Jr. has taken the majority of the snaps for AF, finishing the regular season with 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Farmington and American Fork is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.
Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports
Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.
Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.