On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Game Night Live: American Fork Cavemen @ Farmington Phoenix

Oct 30, 2024, 4:14 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

FARMINGTON, Utah- The playoffs are underway with round one games wrapping up last weekend. Round two kicks off on Friday as we inch closer to crowning champions in each classification across the state of Utah.

The American Fork Cavemen will take a trip north to take on the Farmington Phoenix in Game Night Live Game of the Week on Friday, November 1, at 6:00 p.m. MT.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis, and rankings, follow us on social.

Game Night Live: Playoffs Week Two

No. 14 American Fork Cavemen @ No. 19 Farmington Phoenix

Farmington enters round two as the winners of 6A Region 1 with a record of 4-1, 5-5 overall. The Phoenix started the season on a four-game losing streak but turned it around once region play started, winning five of their last six to enter the playoffs in great form. Travis Hoopes leads the Phoenix with 13 touchdowns. The Phoenix like to win close games on the defensive side of the ball, only averaging 22 points per game with four of their Region 1 games ending within a single score.

American Fork has had a more up-and-down season with winning and losing streaks scattered throughout. The Cavemen finished 4th in 6A Region 3 with a record of 2-3, 4-6 overall. American Fork likes to throw the ball, surpassing the national average in passing yards by more than 1,600. They are also above average in passing attempts and completions. Senior quarterback David Gaisford Jr. has taken the majority of the snaps for AF, finishing the regular season with 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Farmington and American Fork is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: American Fork Cavemen @ Farmington Phoenix

The playoffs are underway with round one games wrapping up last weekend. Round two kicks off on Friday as we inch closer to crowning champions in each classification across the state of Utah.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: 1A-3A Football Playoff Picks

We are in the middle of the high school football playoffs and KSL Sports Rewind made their picks in the 1A, 2A, and 3A classifications.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Stays Level-Headed Despite Shooting Slump

Keyonte George has not had an ideal start to his sophomore season shooting the ball but has maintained confidence in his overall game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s Front Office Addresses Losing Streak Following Loss To San Jose

Following Monday nights improbable late loss to San Jose, the front office addressed the losing streak.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Pablo Mastroeni Speaks On RSL’s Attack, Defensive Success, Ahead Of Game 2 In Minnesota

Real Salt Lake opened their playoff effort on Tuesday night versus Minnesota United FC. With a chill in the air, the offenses on the field seemed to turn cold as RSL and Minnesota were scoreless after 90 minutes, even after regular time for the third time this season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chris Armstrong Weighs In On Utah Hockey Club Team Name

President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong sat down with KSL Sports on Tuesday and provided the latest update on the situation.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

How To Watch Game Night Live: American Fork Cavemen @ Farmington Phoenix