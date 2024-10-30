Man charged with obstruction released from jail after fatal hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY — A man previously arrested following a hit-and-run collision that killed one man is out of jail — with conditions — preceding his hearing.

On Oct. 20, Jesus Ismael Casillas, 30, was arrested after police believed he was the owner of a white van thought to be involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed Thomas Christopher Nelson, 41, according to the Layton Police Department.

According to court documents, officers believed Casillas was not the one driving at the time of the crash but found evidence that he worked to conceal the damage caused by the crash. Casillas was charged with obstruction of justice.

Court documents state that on Oct. 21, a court order stated that Casillas was to be held without bail, citing substantial evidence to support the charge, that Casillas would be a “substantial danger to any other individual or to the community,” or was likely to flee if released on bail.

On Oct. 28. He pled not guilty and requested release from detention, according to court documents. The defendant and his attorney cited the Constitution of Utah, and said “All persons charged with a crime shall be available,” and “Excessive bail shall not be required.”

Court documents state there were no pending charges at the time of the incident, no prior felony convictions, and no prior failures to appear in court.

“The only evidence asserted by the government for a risk of flight is that a U.S citizen owns property in Mexico,” documents state. “Such evidence does not exceed the clear and convincing standard prong for no bail determination, especially after (Mr.) Casillas is not a flight risk or a substantial danger to the community with all the facts taken into consideration.”

A judge with the 2nd Judicial District granted Casillas’ release on Oct. 30, with the condition that “the defendant’s passports be held at the Farmington Courthouse,” in accordance with the state’s ‘Release to PretrialServices’ conditions for pretrial and bond releases.

Investigators do not know the driver’s identity, but stated in court documents that it is believed the driver fled the state of Utah after the crash.

During the investigation, police reported finding that Casillas had been working to fix the damaged portions of the van. Casillas reportedly “admitted to knowing the vehicle had been in a crash and taking steps to cover it up.”

His in-person appearance for a pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 16.