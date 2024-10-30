On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

At least 95 killed and dozens missing in Spain’s flash floods

Oct 30, 2024, 4:58 PM

Spain's flash floods cause vehicles to pile up in the street in Valencia, Spain....

A woman looks out from her balcony as vehicles are trapped in the street during flooding in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN KENT, SOPHIE TANNO, ATIKA SHUBERT, TAYLOR WARD, MAURICIO TORRES AND LAUREN SAID-MOORHOUSE, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)At least 95 people have been killed by Spain’s flash floods, according to authorities on Wednesday, as emergency responders scramble to find dozens of missing people.

In the worst affected region of Valencia, 92 people were killed, according to Angel Victor Torres, Spain’s Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory. Two others died in Castile-La-Mancha, and one person in Andalusia.

At least 40 people, including six who were in a retirement home, have died in the town of Paiporta in Valencia, Spanish state news agency EFE reported, citing its mayor Maribel Albalat.

In Malaga, a 71-year-old British man died from hypothermia, according to the city’s mayor, Francisco de la Torre.

Several locations in southern and eastern Spain were hit with up to 12 inches of rain in just a few hours on Tuesday, in what marked the worst rainfall in Valencia in 28 years, according to state weather agency AEMET.

The Valencia region was thrown into a state of chaos, with most highways becoming completely unusable on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Vehicles that had been left abandoned in traffic were picked up by the water and moved around.

Videos posted by several rescue agencies on Wednesday show entire streets flooded, people stuck on rooftops and cars piled up and flipped over. Emergency services in Valencia, the city of Malaga, and Castile-La-Mancha, among other regions, said they were still working on finding dozens of missing people.

Emiliano García-Page, president of Castile-La-Mancha’s regional government, compared the deluge to a dam bursting.

“It’s not a rain pour, it was like a dam burst,” García-Page told Spain’s national broadcaster TVE. “People were calling [emergency numbers] crying, asking for help and it was almost impossible to reach them.”

Trains between Madrid and the region’s capital, also called Valencia, have been suspended, as have other major public services in other affected regions. Schools, museums, and public libraries in the Valencia region will be closed on Thursday, according to the local government.

Around 1,200 people are thought to still be trapped in different parts of a highway in Valencia, and 5,000 vehicles are blocked as a result of the surging flood waters, EFE reported, citing Spain’s Guardia Civil.

Survivors and family members of the missing spoke to TVE about the terrifying downpour. “It was agonizing. When we saw the water rising and reaching the first floor of the house we went to the roof,” one resident told TVE. “We stayed on the roof until 4 a.m. [11 p.m. ET Tuesday]. We didn’t have water, we were cold. Finally, the helicopter arrived.”

“Everything is destroyed, but at least we are here to tell [the story],” she added.

Petruta Sandu’s family was also caught off guard by the sudden flooding. She last spoke to her parents late on Tuesday night when they had been trapped on the roof of their car as waters rose around them.

“Since the 10 p.m. last night, we don’t know anything about our parents,” she told RTVE. “My brother-in-law walked almost 7 km [over 4 miles] through knee-deep water to find the helicopter and find the vehicle but they didn’t find anyone. We don’t know where our parents are.”

In towns close to rivers such as Utiel or Paiporta, water spilled onto the streets, CNN en Español reported. Vans, cars and garbage cans were swept away by currents that, in some cases, reached the first floor of buildings.

AEMET reports that the “cold drop” that caused the flooding is the worst Valencia has experienced this century, but adds that it is too early to tell if climate change is to blame. The term “cold drop” refers to a pool of cooler air high in the atmosphere, which can separate from the jet stream, causing it to move slowly and often lead to high-impact rainfall events. The phenomenon is most common in autumn.

The sheer amount of rain that fell meant many were taken by surprise, with people finding themselves trapped in their basements or first floors and unable to get to safety.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that his government would use all means necessary to help victims of the floods, as he asked people to remain vigilant. He is set to visit Valencia on Thursday.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles described the flooding as an “unprecedented phenomenon,” CNN en Español reported. Robles said that more than 1,000 members of the military had been deployed to assist in rescue efforts.

The Spanish government has decreed three days of official mourning for victims of the flooding, starting on Thursday.

Mazón also urged residents in the provinces of Valencia and Castellón to avoid traveling by road.

A local resident from one of the affected towns, Antonio Carmona, described to CNN what happened when the floods hit. “When we looked by here, we saw everything going down. (The water) took cars, it took down half of the house of one of our neighbors.”

Carmona pointed to his torn clothing, saying he and others had been saving dogs caught up in the flooding.

One woman named Beatriz Garrote was driving home from work in the city of Torrent in Valencia on Tuesday evening when she found herself trapped on a stretch of the ring road by the rising water for several hours alongside other drivers, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.

“I went past the first exit, which was for Paiporta, but it was closed because they told us that the town was flooded there and we couldn’t exit,” she said, El Pais reported. She said her car then got stuck “and suddenly the two lanes closest to the exit started flooding.”

She described feeling “very scared” as water levels rose rapidly. “I didn’t know where it was coming from or what was happening. The water started to rise very quickly.

“After 10 minutes, it was half way up the car’s wheel. One of the volunteers told us to turn the cars around but there was no possible exit.”

The human-caused climate crisis is making extreme weather more frequent and more severe, scientists say.

As the world warms due to fossil fuel pollution, the most intense rain events are getting heavier and more frequent. Hotter oceans fuel stronger storms and a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture which it wrings out in the form of torrential rainfall.

Rainfall warnings continue through Wednesday for portions of eastern and southern Spain, according to Spain’s Meteorological Agency, AEMET, with the threat of heavy rain expected to continue through the end of the week.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Spain's flash floods cause vehicles to pile up in the street in Valencia, Spain....

Lauren Kent, Sophie Tanno, Atika Shubert, Taylor Ward, Mauricio Torres and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

At least 95 killed and dozens missing in Spain’s flash floods

At least 95 people have been killed by Spain's flash floods, according to authorities on Wednesday, as emergency responders scramble to find dozens of missing people.

8 minutes ago

Aerial view of the Pentagon on March 31. (Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)...

Haley Britzky, CNN

Up to 35 ISIS operatives killed in US strikes in Syria, US military says

Up to 35 ISIS operatives were killed in US strikes against multiple ISIS camps in Syria on Monday evening, the US military announced on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

A person reacts to heavy flooding on a street in Valencia, Spain, October 29, 2024. (Eva Manez/Reut...

Taylor Ward, CNN and Mauricio Torres, CNN en Español

Severe flash flooding hits southern and eastern Spain

Parts of southern and eastern Spain were hit by severe flash flooding on Tuesday, as some locations received up to 12 inches of rain in just a few hours.

21 hours ago

This aerial view shows Mt. Fuji, Japan's highest mountain, seen from the Yamanashi prefectural side...

Helen Regan and Genta Takeda, CNN

Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji has yet to see snow this season, breaking a 130-year record

November is just a few days away, but Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji remains snowless, marking the latest date without a snowcap since records began 130 years ago.

1 day ago

Police patrol near Rohrbach, Upper Austria, after two people were shot dead on October 28....

Claudia Otto and Christian Edwards, CNN

Austrian mayor shot dead with suspect on the run, police say

A manhunt is underway in northern Austria after a hunter allegedly fatally shot two people and fled the scene, police said Monday.

2 days ago

Demonstrators participates in a march for peace against all wars, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 2...

Associated Press

Thousands of demonstrators march calling for an end to war

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in seven Italian cities on Saturday calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Middle East, Ukraine, and all global conflicts.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

At least 95 killed and dozens missing in Spain’s flash floods