YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Trick or treat! Don’t forget these Halloween safety reminders 

Oct 30, 2024, 5:21 PM

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

 SALT LAKE CITY  It’s one of the most exciting nights for kids, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. 

“Children are more than twice as likely to get hit by a car on Halloween than any other night of the year,” said Ashey Castañeda, a child advocacy community health coordinator at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. 

Castañeda said it’s best to go trick-or-treating while it’s still light outside. Adults should accompany kids under 12, and make sure they use crosswalks. 

“A good thing to teach your children is to make eye contact with the driver before they cross,” Castañeda said. 

Motorists should be extra cautious when backing out of driveways. Before getting into the car, Castañeda suggests doing a full walkaround. Once you’re inside the vehicle, roll down the windows and get rid of any distractions — put the phone away and turn down the music — and listen for any kids around before slowly backing out.  

when it comes to candy, inspect the treats before your child eats them. Look for any choking hazards for young kids and throw away any unwrapped or suspicious items. (KSL TV)

Have trick-or-treaters carry flashlights or glow sticks and wear reflective tape on costumes. 

While face masks may look cool, they can limit a child’s visibility.

“Maybe resort to doing face paint or makeup instead,” Castañeda said. 

And when it comes to candy, inspect the treats before your child eats them. Look for any choking hazards for young kids and throw away any unwrapped or suspicious items. 

“Just taking the time to practice those safety tips will make sure you have a fun night that night,” Castañeda said. 

