On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Proposed property tax increase would help Davis animal care

Oct 30, 2024, 6:21 PM | Updated: 6:59 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

FRUIT HEIGHTS — Davis County leaders are hoping a property tax hike could help their animal services get some much-needed help.

They said they are taking in more animals than ever, and they’ve had to make cuts on their services to keep up.

The Davis County Commission has already secured funding to build a new facility that will be almost three times the size of the current facility. Now, they need help with additional staff and services.

Right now, Animal Care of Davis County is housing a lot of animals, more than 100, with another couple hundred in fostering programs.

Ashleigh Young, the director of the facility, said they’ve had to cut back on services to take in more pets.

“We’re seeing about 4,500 animals come through here every year,” Young told KSL TV. “70% of that is strays. And then, we also take owner surrenders from Davis County citizens.”

They’ve turned closets into offices, and have been dealing with cramped veterinary and intake spaces.

Animal Care of Davis County has had to move offices into closet and limit animal services. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A cat housed at Animal Care of Davis County, which has had to cut back on services due to limited resources. Oct. 30, 2024 (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A dog housed at Animal Care of Davis County on Oct. 30, 2024. The facility is hoping a proposed tax increase will help them provide services, keep more animals. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Ashleigh Young, director of Animal Care of Davis County, is hoping a tax increase could help with staffing and resource needs. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A dog housed at Animal Care of Davis County on Oct. 30, 2024. The facility is hoping a proposed tax increase will help them provide services, keep more animals. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Animal Care of Davis County, pictured Oct. 30, 2024, is well over capacity. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A dog housed at Animal Care of Davis County on Oct. 30, 2024. The facility is hoping a proposed tax increase will help them provide services, keep more animals. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A dog housed at Animal Care of Davis County on Oct. 30, 2024. The facility is hoping a proposed tax increase will help them provide services, keep more animals. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“We provide very, very minimal veterinary care, and we have no behavioral resources at all. And so because of that, we’re seeing a lot of pets that aren’t making it out of Animal Care of Davis County alive,” Young said.

Young said, unfortunately, a small number are euthanized, less than 10%, which technically maintains their no-kill status. But they would like to do better.

“It’s very hard on our staff here and also has definitely caused friction in the community, because there’s definitely pets that we wish we had the resources to help and we just simply don’t,” Young said.

Davis County is asking homeowners for a property tax hike, roughly less than $13 a year for the average household. That increase would bring in around $1.7 million in revenues, and help hire six new staff members, bringing back many of the services that have been cut.

“We’re no longer offering humane euthanasia to the public because we don’t have the staff or the facility to offer that service. We’re not doing vaccines anymore for the public,” Young said.

Young believed the additional funds are what they need to truly offer what’s expected here.

There will be four open houses where people can get information on the proposed tax increase. Davis County’s tentative budget hearing is set for December 3.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo, Matt Rourke, File)...

Carlysle Price

Man killed in parking lot hit-and-run

A man was killed after a car hit him in a parking lot and fled the scene Wednesday.

31 minutes ago

A bus rider waits to enter the Utah Transit Authority TRAX line at the Alta Ski Resort on Sunday, M...

Mariah Maynes, KSL NewsRadio

Panel discussion presents Little Cottonwood gondola alternatives

On Tuesday evening, community members gathered for a panel discussion about alternatives to the proposed Little Cottonwood gondola.

44 minutes ago

Salt Lake City firefighter Andy Maxwell faces a long road to recovery following a crash on Oct. 17 ...

Garna Mejia

SLC firefighter injured, nephew killed in crash with wrong-way driver

Twenty-year veteran Andy Maxwell was seriously injured in a deadly crash earlier this month that took his nephew’s life. 

2 hours ago

FILE (KSL TV)...

Brian Carlson

New CDC report shows potential risks for teenagers and screen time

A new report is raising concerns about kids and technology. A study just released by the CDC is linking increased screen time for teenagers to issues with their mental health.

2 hours ago

A dog housed at Animal Care of Davis County on Oct. 30, 2024. The facility is hoping a proposed tax...

Mike Anderson

Proposed property tax increase would help Davis animal care

Davis County leaders are hoping a property tax hike could help their animal services get some much-needed help.

2 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Man charged with obstruction released from jail after fatal hit-and-run

A man previously arrested following a hit-and-run that killed one man was released from jail, with conditions, preceding his hearing.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Proposed property tax increase would help Davis animal care