KSL Sports Rewind: 4A Football Playoff Picks

SALT LAKE CITY – We are in the middle of the high school football playoffs and KSL Sports Rewind made their picks in the 4A classification.

Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind made their playoff picks and who will hoist the trophy at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 4A.

4A Football Playoff Picks

Ridgeline vs. Hurricane – Second Round

Hansen: Ridgeline

Stewart: Ridgeline

Stansbury vs. Desert Hills – Second Round

Hansen: Stansbury

Stewart: Desert Hills

Spanish Fork vs. Salem Hills – Second Round

Hansen: Spanish Fork

Stewart: Spanish Fork

Park City vs. Bear River – Second Round

Hansen: Park City

Stewart: Park City

Provo vs. Dixie – Second Round

Hansen: Provo

Stewart: Provo

Sky View vs. Mountain Crest – Second Round

Hansen: Mountain Crest

Stewart: Sky View

Crimson Cliffs vs. Snow Canyon – Second Round

Hansen: Crimson Cliffs

Stewart: Crimson Cliffs

Green Canyon vs. Uintah – Second Round

Hansen: Green Canyon

Stewart: Green Canyon

Ridgeline vs. Stansbury – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Ridgeline

Ridgeline vs. Desert Hills – Quarterfinal

Stewart: Ridgeline

Spanish Fork vs. Park City – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Park City

Stewart: Spanish Fork

Provo vs. Mountain Crest – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Provo

Provo vs. Sky View – Quarterfinal

Stewart: Provo

Crimson Cliffs vs. Green Canyon – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Crimson Cliffs

Stewart: Crimson Cliffs

Ridgeline vs. Park City – Semifinal

Hansen: Ridgeline

Ridgeline vs. Spanish Fork – Semifinal

Stewart: Ridgeline

Provo vs. Crimson Cliffs – Semifinal

Hansen: Provo

Stewart: Crimson Cliffs

Ridgeline vs. Provo – Championship

Hansen: Ridgeline

Ridgeline vs. Crimson Cliffs – Championship

Stewart: Ridgeline

