KSL Sports Rewind: 5A Football Playoff Picks

SALT LAKE CITY – We are in the middle of the high school football playoffs and KSL Sports Rewind made their picks in the 5A classification.

Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind made their playoff picks and who will hoist the trophy at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 5A.

For a full breakdown of the picks, check out the video at the top of the story.

5A Football Playoff Picks

Roy vs. Granger – Second Round

Hansen: Roy

Stewart: Roy

Viewmont vs. East – Second Round

Hansen: Viewmont

Stewart: Viewmont

Timpview vs. Springville – Second Round

Hansen: Timpview

Stewart: Timpview

Orem vs. West – Second Round

Hansen: Orem

Stewart: Orem

Bountiful vs. Alta – Second Round

Hansen: Bountiful

Stewart: Bountiful

Maple Mountain vs. Northridge – Second Round

Hansen: Maple Mountain

Stewart: Maple Mountain

Brighton vs. Wasatch – Second Round

Hansen: Brighton

Stewart: Brighton

Olympus vs. Woods Cross – Second Round

Hansen: Olympus

Stewart: Olympus

Roy vs. Viewmont – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Roy

Stewart: Roy

Timpview vs. Orem – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Timpview

Stewart: Timpview

Bountiful vs. Maple Mountain – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Bountiful

Stewart: Bountiful

Brighton vs. Olympus – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Olympus

Stewart: Brighton

Roy vs. Timpview – Semifinal

Hansen: Timpview

Stewart: Timpview

Bountiful vs. Olympus – Semifinal

Hansen: Bountiful

Bountiful vs. Brighton – Semifinal

Stewart: Bountiful

Bountiful vs. Timpview – Championship

Hansen: Timpview

Stewart: Timpview

