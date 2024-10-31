KSL Sports Rewind: 6A Football Playoff Picks
Oct 30, 2024, 6:58 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – We are in the middle of the high school football playoffs and KSL Sports Rewind made their picks in the 6A classification.
Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind made their playoff picks and who will hoist the trophy at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 6A.
6A Football Playoff Picks
Corner Canyon vs. Westlake – Second Round
Hansen: Corner Canyon
Stewart: Corner Canyon
Bingham vs. Weber – Second Round
Hansen: Weber
Stewart: Weber
Lehi vs. Layton – Second Round
Hansen: Lehi
Stewart: Lehi
Farmington vs. American Fork – Second Round
Hansen: Farmington
Stewart: American Fork
Skyridge vs. Riverton – Second Round
Hansen: Skyridge
Stewart: Skyridge
Davis vs. Mountain Ridge – Second Round
Hansen: Davis
Stewart: Davis
Lone Peak vs. Herriman – Second Round
Hansen: Lone Peak
Stewart: Lone Peak
Fremont vs. Syracuse – Second Round
Hansen: Fremont
Stewart: Fremont
Corner Canyon vs. Weber – Quarterfinal
Hansen: Weber
Stewart: Corner Canyon
Lehi vs. Farmington – Quarterfinal
Hansen: Lehi
Lehi vs. American Fork – Quarterfinal
Stewart: Lehi
Skyridge vs. Davis – Quarterfinal
Hansen: Skyridge
Stewart: Skyridge
Lone Peak vs. Fremont – Quarterfinal
Hansen: Lone Peak
Stewart: Lone Peak
Lehi vs. Weber – Semifinal
Hansen: Lehi
Corner Canyon vs. Lehi – Semifinal
Stewart: Lehi
Skyridge vs. Lone Peak – Semifinal
Hansen: Skyridge
Stewart: Lone Peak
Skyridge vs. Lehi – Championship
Hansen: Lehi
Lone Peak vs. Lehi – Championship
Stewart: Lehi
About KSL Sports Rewind
Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.
KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.
Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.
Game Night Live
Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.
Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.
Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.
Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.
The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Farmington High School, where the Phoenix will host the American Fork Cavemen in the second round of the 6A football playoffs. Kickoff is at 6:00 PM MT on Friday, November 1. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.