KSL Sports Rewind: 6A Football Playoff Picks

Oct 30, 2024, 6:58 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – We are in the middle of the high school football playoffs and KSL Sports Rewind made their picks in the 6A classification.

Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind made their playoff picks and who will hoist the trophy at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 6A.

For a full breakdown of the picks, check out the video at the top of the story.

6A Football Playoff Picks

Corner Canyon vs. Westlake – Second Round

Hansen: Corner Canyon
Stewart: Corner Canyon

Bingham vs. Weber – Second Round

Hansen: Weber
Stewart: Weber

Lehi vs. Layton – Second Round

Hansen: Lehi
Stewart: Lehi

Farmington vs. American Fork – Second Round

Hansen: Farmington
Stewart: American Fork

Skyridge vs. Riverton – Second Round

Hansen: Skyridge
Stewart: Skyridge

Davis vs. Mountain Ridge – Second Round

Hansen: Davis
Stewart: Davis

Lone Peak vs. Herriman – Second Round

Hansen: Lone Peak
Stewart: Lone Peak

Fremont vs. Syracuse – Second Round

Hansen: Fremont
Stewart: Fremont

Corner Canyon vs. Weber – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Weber
Stewart: Corner Canyon

Lehi vs. Farmington – Quarterfinal 

Hansen: Lehi

Lehi vs. American Fork – Quarterfinal

Stewart: Lehi

Skyridge vs. Davis – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Skyridge
Stewart: Skyridge

Lone Peak vs. Fremont – Quarterfinal

Hansen: Lone Peak
Stewart: Lone Peak

Lehi vs. Weber – Semifinal

Hansen: Lehi

Corner Canyon vs. Lehi – Semifinal

Stewart: Lehi

Skyridge vs. Lone Peak – Semifinal

Hansen: Skyridge
Stewart: Lone Peak

Skyridge vs. Lehi – Championship

Hansen: Lehi

Lone Peak vs. Lehi – Championship

Stewart: Lehi

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Farmington High School, where the Phoenix will host the American Fork Cavemen in the second round of the 6A football playoffs. Kickoff is at 6:00 PM MT on Friday, November 1. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSL Sports Rewind: 6A Football Playoff Picks