Panel discussion presents Little Cottonwood gondola alternatives

Oct 30, 2024, 7:26 PM

A bus rider waits to enter the Utah Transit Authority TRAX line at the Alta Ski Resort on Sunday, March 5, 2023. (Ryan Sun, Deseret News)

BY MARIAH MAYNES, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE CITY — On Tuesday evening, community members gathered for a panel discussion about alternatives to the proposed Little Cottonwood gondola.

Canyon Guard hosted the event, which featured speakers from Friends of Little Cottonwood Canyon, Friends of Alta, and Save Not Pave. Students from Salt Lake Community College moderated the discussion.

Canyon Guard’s website provided several low-impact alternatives to the Little Cottonwood Gondola. Many of them advocated public transit and argued for updated legislation.

Increased ski bus service topped the organization’s list of lower-cost and lower-impact alternatives. The option has been widely discussed by opponents of the gondola as a less expensive option to solve ski day congestion.

Canyon Guard said 87 buses used to go up and down the canyon each day. However, they said there were only 23 last year.

Gavin Gustafson, the senior public information officer for UTA, couldn’t confirm the average number of buses per day. However, he did say that the ski bus service was cut back a few years ago.

Canyon Guard said that increased bus service, coupled with private shuttle services, would encourage more people to ride mass transit.

Additionally, Canyon Guard said electric buses could be added to increase UTA’s ability to meet demand and to cut down on pollution.

Why was ski bus service cut back?

Gustafson said ski bus service was cut back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We lost some operators,” said Gustafson. “We were in the process of bringing on new operators but training for just regular operators is one thing. There’s some additional experience and training that goes into having to drive up the canyons.”

Now, UTA is fully staffed again.

Last season, two routes were offered, with buses leaving about every 30 minutes from park-and-ride locations across the valley. Beginning this season, Gustafson said UTA will offer new options to access the canyons.

“We are adding two new routes and we’re calling them Canyon Service One and Canyon Service Two.”

Canyon Service One will connect TRAX riders at the Midvale Fort Union Station to the park-and-ride at 6200 S. and Wasatch Boulevard. There, they can access Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“Canyon Service Two will run from the 6200 Wasatch Park and Ride and then straight up Little Cottonwood Canyon,” said Gustafson.

UTA plans to release more details on Friday, Nov. 1.

Other Little Cottonwood gondola alternatives

Canyon Guard said that new traction laws, and enforcing existing laws, would also help ease canyon congestion.

Currently, UDOT runs a yearly traction sticker program meant to help drivers make sure their vehicles are ready for winter. The program incentivizes drivers to get their car inspected ahead of winter. It allows drivers to bypass inspections at the mouths of the canyons on traction law days if their vehicle has a sticker

However, the sticker program doesn’t always prevent ill-equipped vehicles from entering the canyons on days when traction laws are in effect. Additionally, it doesn’t prevent those vehicles from traveling back down the canyons in inclement weather.

When traveling in adverse conditions, ill-equipped vehicles can increase the danger of driving in the canyons.

Canyon Guard suggested that new traction laws could curb the presence of ill-equipped vehicles in the canyons during slick, stormy winter days.

Additionally, Canyon Guard said that preventing U-turns on canyon roads could increase safety. They said that drivers who need to travel in the opposite direction should be required to continue uphill until they reach a parking lot to turn around.

The Canyon Guard provides a list of its proposed remedies on its website.

