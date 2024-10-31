Man killed in parking lot hit-and-run

OGDEN — A man was killed after a car hit him in a parking lot and fled the scene Wednesday.

At approximately 5:11 p.m., Ogden City Police officers responded to a report of “an unconscious male lying in a parking lot” near 700 South and Washington Blvd., according to police.

The man, 63, was reportedly cleaning the parking lot of a nearby carwash when he was hit by a vehicle. Police state the man was not employed by the business.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and the vehicle involved had “fled prior to officers’ arrival.”

“We extend our condolences to those affected by this tragic event and request that anyone with information contact Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221,” Ogden police said in a press release.

The crash is under investigation.

No additional identifying information has been released at this time.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.