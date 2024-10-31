On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Man killed in parking lot hit-and-run

Oct 30, 2024, 7:39 PM | Updated: 8:05 pm

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo, Matt Rourke, File)...

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo, Matt Rourke, File)

(AP Photo, Matt Rourke, File)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A man was killed after a car hit him in a parking lot and fled the scene Wednesday.

At approximately 5:11 p.m., Ogden City Police officers responded to a report of “an unconscious male lying in a parking lot” near 700 South and Washington Blvd., according to police.

The man, 63, was reportedly cleaning the parking lot of a nearby carwash when he was hit by a vehicle. Police state the man was not employed by the business.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and the vehicle involved had “fled prior to officers’ arrival.”

“We extend our condolences to those affected by this tragic event and request that anyone with information contact Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221,” Ogden police said in a press release.

The crash is under investigation.

No additional identifying information has been released at this time.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo, Matt Rourke, File)...

Carlysle Price

Man killed in parking lot hit-and-run

A man was killed after a car hit him in a parking lot and fled the scene Wednesday.

30 minutes ago

Salt Lake City firefighter Andy Maxwell faces a long road to recovery following a crash on Oct. 17 ...

Garna Mejia

SLC firefighter injured, nephew killed in crash with wrong-way driver

Twenty-year veteran Andy Maxwell was seriously injured in a deadly crash earlier this month that took his nephew’s life. 

2 hours ago

Dog daycare Moab National Bark caught fire Saturday, killing two dogs trapped inside. (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

After dogs die in Moab boarding business fire, community rallying

The owners of a Moab dog boarding business are devastated after a late-night fire tore through their facility Saturday, killing two dogs trapped inside and injuring another.

21 hours ago

(Colorado City)...

Carlysle Price

Woman killed in head-on crash with semitruck

One woman was killed after a pickup truck and a semitruck crashed head-on Tuesday.

1 day ago

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo, Matt Rourke, File)...

Carlysle Price

Man killed after crashing with garbage truck

One man was killed after his car collided with a garbage truck Tuesday.

1 day ago

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo, Matt Rourke, File)...

Mary Culbertson

Person in wheelchair seriously injured after being hit by a truck in North Salt Lake

A person in a wheelchair was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in North Salt Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Man killed in parking lot hit-and-run