ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Ogden man killed in car wash parking lot hit-and-run, driver arrested

Oct 30, 2024, 7:39 PM | Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 3:05 pm

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER AND CARLYSLE PRICE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — Police have arrested the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man on Wednesday night.

The man’s family rushed to the scene, in shock, as police launched their investigation.

“That was my dad. I just talked to him last night!” said Misty Kelso, who identified the victim as her father, 63-year-old Stirling Kelso.

Her brother Josh Kelso stood beside her, taking it in and processing the news.

“They just told my stepmom that it was a hit-and-run,” he explained.

Ogden police stated in a press release that at 5:11 pm, officers responded to a report of “an unconscious male lying in a parking lot” near 700 South and Washington Blvd.

Police said Stirling Kelso was not employed at the car wash but was cleaning the parking lot when he was hit by a vehicle.

“Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the vehicle involved had fled prior to officers’ arrival,” the release stated.

The siblings and Stirling Kelso’s wife expressed that they couldn’t understand who would do this and then take off. They said he was always at the car wash cleaning up.

“He dumps the garbage, he checks the vacuums, he picks up the things to make sure stuff’s cleaned up,” Misty Kelso said. “He’d be here, rain, snow, or shine … He was a strong man. I loved my dad.”

On Thursday afternoon, the Ogden Police Department said that 21-year-old Christian Hernandez Palma was located and arrested. Palma was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license, and failing to maintain a safe and proper lookout.

