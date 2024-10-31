Riverton man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl also suspected in multiple other assaults

RIVERTON — Police say a Riverton man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl is also a suspect in multiple other assaults across Salt Lake County.

Shayne Tuft, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, rape and object rape, all first-degree feolnies.

In January, a 15-year-old girl arranged to go on a date with someone she met on Snapchat, according to charging documents. When Tuft picked her up, the girl asked Tuft how old he was. When he said 21, the girl “told Tuft he was too old and needed to take her home,” according to charging documents.

Instead, Tuft took her to at least two locations to sexually assault her, the charges state. At one location, he held her down and put his hand over her mouth as a police officer drove through the parking lot.

“(The teen) said she was crying and asked Tuft to take her home, but he told her to ‘shut up’ and to ‘stop crying.’ (She) said she repeatedly asked Tuft to take her home, but he refused,” charging documents state.

According to prosecutors, Tuft “is the suspect in multiple sexual assault reports throughout the valley involving minor girls. (He) utilizes the Snapchat application to prey on girls, and when they agree to meet up with him, he assaults them and takes what he wants from them.”

Prosecutors have requested that Tuft be held without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.