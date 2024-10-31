On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

Standard Optical closure becomes permanent: what can customers do now to get their eyewear?

Oct 30, 2024, 10:37 PM | Updated: 10:40 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — It has been a month since Utah-based eyewear company Standard Optical abruptly shut its doors to all its locations and left customers wondering if they’ll ever get the contact lenses or glasses they’ve paid for.

“I’ve been waiting for about a year for my contacts,” Lily Salgado told the KSL Investigators in the waiting room at Standard Optical’s headquarters in West Valley City.

She was desperate to get ahold of the contact lenses she paid $1,000 for. Her desperation was further amplified by the fact all the retailer’s storefronts were locked with signs posted on the doors saying they’re “closed for the foreseeable future.”

“I’ve been to three locations and no update whatsoever,” Salgado said.

She is far from alone.

Since we broke the story earlier this month, the KSL Investigators have been inundated with calls and emails from frustrated customers of Standard Optical.

A month ago, the 113-year-old company’s owner, Stephen Schubach, put the blame on a business deal gone sideways for their need to “go dark,” as he called it. On that day, he told me the plan was to reopen quickly.

“Probably two weeks,” Schuback estimated.

“You think your stores will be open again in two weeks?” I asked.

“I would hope so.”

Now, four weeks later, the reopening has not happened. The doors have new signs: eviction notices from unpaid landlords.

Via text message to me, Schubach wrote, “We are not reopening our stores”

I asked, “What does that mean for people who placed orders but they have not been completed. Are they out of luck?”

“No we will continue processing work” he responded.

I asked, “Do you have a timeline on when people who are still awaiting orders may receive their glasses or contact lenses?”

Schubach wrote, “I’m sorry but I don’t”

A month ago, Standard Optical gave me a phone number customers could call that I was told would be answered. I’ve heard from many folks who said they’ve tried it and all they get is a message saying the voicemail box is full. When I pointed that out to Schubach, he told me they are continuing to call people when their orders are ready for pick up.

I spoke to one of Standard Optical’s competitors who asked that I not use their name. Their advice to Standard Optical customers is to get the insurance company involved if you paid for any part of your order using insurance. I’m told they have helped some Medicaid recipients explain to the agency how they never got what they ordered so they could get a replacement order approved.

If you paid with a credit card, you could have your credit card company issue a chargeback. Unfortunately, many are way past the typical 60-day deadline for that.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

Standard Optical is closed for good, leaving customers wondering when they will get the lenses they...

Matt Gephardt

Standard Optical closure becomes permanent: what can customers do now to get their eyewear?

It has been a month since Utah-based eyewear company Standard Optical abruptly shut its doors to all its locations and left customers wondering if they’ll ever get the contact lenses or glasses they’ve paid for.

2 minutes ago

Mark Steinagel, director of Utah’s Division of Professional Licensing, tells KSL’s Matt Gephard...

Matt Gephardt

Unfinished Business: Is enough being done to shut down unlicensed contractors?

It’s a nasty pattern in our state: unlicensed contractors who abandon jobs, leaving homeowners out thousands. KSL Investigators Matt Gephardt explores the likelihood of criminal charges.

1 day ago

Dennis Deloach shows KSL TV's Matt Gephardt the bid for a landscaping project he says was later aba...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Unfinished Business: Sandy couple says landscapers took thousands, never finished the job

Frustrated Utah homeowners who have been trying to track down the money they paid to an unlicensed contractor who abandoned their job discovered the contractor has done the same thing to several others.

2 days ago

Republican Rep. Burgess Owens (right) and Democratic challenger Katrina Fallick-Wang (left) on the ...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox, KSL TV

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims from candidates for Utah’s 4th Congressional District

Did claims from the candidates running to represent House District 4 pass the KSL Truth Test?

6 days ago

Utah County voter Daryl Embley speaks with the KSL Investigators on Oct. 23, 2024. (Tanner Siegwort...

Daniella Rivera

Utah County voter urges registration checks after discovering hers was inactivated

The deadline for Utah voters to register or fix any issues with their registration and receive a mail-in ballot is fast approaching.

6 days ago

This undated photo shows Lynn Simmons at work in a forested area, possibly the Uinta Mountains. (Co...

Dave Cawley, KSL TV

What happened to Lynn Simmons? KSL uncovers forgotten cold case of surveyor lost in Uinta Mountains

A mystery about a man's disappearance in the Uinta Mountains during the summer of 1940 is receiving new attention, thanks to the combined efforts of KSL, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, and Lynn Simmons’s relatives.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Standard Optical closure becomes permanent: what can customers do now to get their eyewear?