Standard Optical closure becomes permanent: what can customers do now to get their eyewear?

WEST VALLEY CITY — It has been a month since Utah-based eyewear company Standard Optical abruptly shut its doors to all its locations and left customers wondering if they’ll ever get the contact lenses or glasses they’ve paid for.

“I’ve been waiting for about a year for my contacts,” Lily Salgado told the KSL Investigators in the waiting room at Standard Optical’s headquarters in West Valley City.

She was desperate to get ahold of the contact lenses she paid $1,000 for. Her desperation was further amplified by the fact all the retailer’s storefronts were locked with signs posted on the doors saying they’re “closed for the foreseeable future.”

“I’ve been to three locations and no update whatsoever,” Salgado said.

She is far from alone.

Since we broke the story earlier this month, the KSL Investigators have been inundated with calls and emails from frustrated customers of Standard Optical.

A month ago, the 113-year-old company’s owner, Stephen Schubach, put the blame on a business deal gone sideways for their need to “go dark,” as he called it. On that day, he told me the plan was to reopen quickly.

“Probably two weeks,” Schuback estimated.

“You think your stores will be open again in two weeks?” I asked.

“I would hope so.”

Now, four weeks later, the reopening has not happened. The doors have new signs: eviction notices from unpaid landlords.

Via text message to me, Schubach wrote, “We are not reopening our stores”

I asked, “What does that mean for people who placed orders but they have not been completed. Are they out of luck?”

“No we will continue processing work” he responded.

I asked, “Do you have a timeline on when people who are still awaiting orders may receive their glasses or contact lenses?”

Schubach wrote, “I’m sorry but I don’t”

A month ago, Standard Optical gave me a phone number customers could call that I was told would be answered. I’ve heard from many folks who said they’ve tried it and all they get is a message saying the voicemail box is full. When I pointed that out to Schubach, he told me they are continuing to call people when their orders are ready for pick up.

I spoke to one of Standard Optical’s competitors who asked that I not use their name. Their advice to Standard Optical customers is to get the insurance company involved if you paid for any part of your order using insurance. I’m told they have helped some Medicaid recipients explain to the agency how they never got what they ordered so they could get a replacement order approved.

If you paid with a credit card, you could have your credit card company issue a chargeback. Unfortunately, many are way past the typical 60-day deadline for that.