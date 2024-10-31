On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah city plans to build new affordable housing for essential workers

Oct 30, 2024, 9:33 PM | Updated: 10:53 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

PROVO — A Utah city is working on a plan to make housing more affordable for its essential workers like police and firefighters.

That plan calls for 74 housing units to be built on a 12-acre lot near Lakeview Parkway and Bulldog Lane in Provo, the largest city in Utah County.

Provo city development services director Bill Peperone said the city-owned lot, which is located right across from Provo High School, is in an “up-and-coming area.”

Provo plans to build 74 housing units on the 12-acre lot in Provo. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

Peperone said about half of the new housing units will be for essential workers – like police and firefighters, teachers, and nurses – with the rest being sold at market rates.

“We have found that mixing income levels and housing product types and sizes makes for a more stable community, makes for a more stable neighborhood,” Peperone said.

Bill Peperone, director of Provo city development services, said the city is planning to create new housing units for essential workers, on Oct. 30, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

Housing is expensive in the Provo area and beyond. The median sales price in Utah County in September was $515,000, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

Caleb Asbell, who works as a Provo EMT and firefighter, told KSL TV he would like to buy a house in the city where he works, but it’s not easy to do that.

“Interest rates are high, prices are high, and it’s going to be difficult to afford,” Asbell said.

That’s why he’s intrigued with the city’s plan for new affordable housing for workers like him.

“It’ll be a good thing for first responders – those of lower income that are serving the community – to be able to have affordable housing,” Asbell said.

Provo officials said there’s already a waitlist for the affordable units. The city is still looking for a builder for the development, which will contain mostly single-family homes and a few townhomes.

New affordable housing units are estimated to be finished in Provo by the summer of 2026. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

The targeted price range for the affordable units will be around $400,000, Peperone said, which would be well below market value. He said the first houses in the development are expected to be finished by the end of summer 2026.

“Increasing owner-occupied housing is a huge priority to the city council,” Peperone said. “To not only have owner-occupied housing but housing that goes to our essential workers, that’s just good for all of us.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Standard Optical is closed for good, leaving customers wondering when they will get the lenses they...

Matt Gephardt

Standard Optical closure becomes permanent: what can customers do now to get their eyewear?

It has been a month since Utah-based eyewear company Standard Optical abruptly shut its doors to all its locations and left customers wondering if they’ll ever get the contact lenses or glasses they’ve paid for.

16 minutes ago

Hadlie Monroe was attacked by a man she met on a dating up, and fought back. (KSL TV)...

Darby Sparks

Utah woman who matched online with “serial killer in the making” shares story of attack, with warning

A Utah-based study found predators use dating apps to lure in vulnerable victims. One of those victims comes to KSL with her survival story, giving tips to prevent a similar outcome.  

1 hour ago

Caleb Asbell, an EMT and firefighter in Provo, wants to buy a house in the city where he works, pic...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah city plans to build new affordable housing for essential workers

A Utah city is working on a plan to make housing more affordable for its essential workers like police and firefighters.

1 hour ago

A Utah County ballot drop box. (KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts

Spanish Fork senator says he made his ballot status private. Utah County’s clerk revealed how he cast it

A state senator from Spanish Fork has made it known that his ballot status was set to private after it was revealed that the Utah County Clerk, Aaron Davidson, tracked the method he used to cast it during June's primary, and recently publicized that it didn't include a stamp.

2 hours ago

FILE (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Riverton man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl also suspected in multiple other assaults

Police say a Riverton man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl is also a suspect in multiple other assaults across Salt Lake County.

3 hours ago

Police are trying to find the driver who hit and killed a man in a parking lot Wednesday. (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher and Carlysle Price, KSL TV

Ogden man killed in car wash parking lot hit-and-run

Police are trying to find the driver who hit and killed a man as he cleaned up a car wash parking lot Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah city plans to build new affordable housing for essential workers