Richie Saunders Improvement Among Questions Answered For BYU Basketball Win Over CCU

PROVO, Utah – The Kevin Young era is officially underway. BYU defeated Colorado Christian in their lone exhibition match of the season in front of fans 93-49.

Dallin Hall, Fousseyni Traore, and Trey Stewart were held out.

Let’s answer some questions from the first look at this new Cougar basketball squad.

Who was the MVP for BYU Basketball?

Returning players Trevin Knell and Richie Saunders stood out in the win.

Knell made five three-point shots and Saunders added another two long balls while scoring 15 points.

Saunders’s return to BYU could go down as one of the most impactful moves of the offseason. He appears to have taken a big jump offensively.

However, the MVP against Colorado Christian was freshman forward Kanon Catchings.

He scored 19 points while going 8 for 10 from the field.

His ability to score off the dribble and elevate over defenders is a unique skill set. One that NBA teams covet.

It remains to be seen how he’ll hold up physically in conference play, but one thing is certain, that dude can score the rock.

What was the play of the game?

There are a lot of eyeballs on BYU basketball this season. Newcomers Egor Demin and Catchings have the skill and talent to be playing in the NBA next season.

It didn’t take long to see why NBA scouts have such interest in this program.

However, I thought the play of the game was a connection that Cougar fans will enjoy all season long.

Egor Demin’s passing ability is impressive. The freshman guard had eight assists in the first half. He had alley-oop passes to Kanon Catchings (first play), Keba Keita, and a great fastbreak pass to Elijah Crawford for a layup.#BYU #BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 31, 2024

Late in the first half, Demin displayed his elite passing ability.

He curled around a pick beyond the three-point line and in one motion heaved the ball towards the rim.

On the other end was Keiba Keta for a thunderous alley-oop.

Demin finished with 11 assists and six rebounds. He didn’t score in this game, but it wasn’t needed.

What was the most interesting stat from the game?

The Cougars lived and died by the three-point line last season. It didn’t take long to see this team will be more versatile in their offensive approach.

Don’t be worried, however, Cougar fans. The three-point shot will continue to be a strength for this team.

BYU made 16 shots from beyond the arc while shooting 50 percent from deep.

8 different #BYU players made a three-point shot in the win over Colorado Christian. There is more offensively versatility this season, but the long ball appears to be a massive strength of this team. #BYUHoops #Big12 — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 31, 2024

Eight different Cougars made three-point shots while six of those eight made more than one long ball.

When was the game won by BYU basketball?

This game was never in doubt. BYU jumped out to an early 5-0 start that quickly ballooned to a 20-point lead.

Multiple long scoring runs opened up a 30-point halftime lead for the Cougars.

Catchings led all scorers with 19 points. BYU had four players score more than 10 points, including Catchings, Knell, Saunders, and Dawson Baker.

Demin led the team in rebound with six and assists with 11.

