Police searching man they say set 3 fires at ballot drop boxes. What we know about the suspect

Oct 31, 2024, 10:07 AM | Updated: 10:08 am

This image released by the Portland Police Bureau shows a damaged ballot box in Portland, Oregon, on October 28.

This image released by the Portland Police Bureau shows a damaged ballot box in Portland, Oregon, on October 28. (Portland Police Bureau)

(Portland Police Bureau)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS BOYETTE AND STEVE ALMASY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) With just days until Election Day, investigators in Oregon have shared new details about a man they say is responsible for three recent fires at ballot drop boxes which damaged hundreds of ballots – and are warning he may continue his attacks.

Investigators have not identified the suspect, Portland Police Chief Bob Day said Wednesday, but police have released a physical description and other information. Police did not reveal the source of the description.

“In terms of anticipating future behavior, that’s a speculation,” the chief said. “That’s just what we have to anticipate. It would be really naive of us or unjust for us to say that ‘hey, it’s all taken care of,’ and we don’t have him in custody.”

Here’s what authorities have said about the person they are looking for:

  • The suspect is described as a White man between 30 and 40 years old who is balding or has very short hair, Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Mike Benner said.
  • The man has a medium to thin build, according to Benner.
  • The welding on the incendiary devices found on or near the drop boxes is “very detailed,” Chief Day said, adding, “This person obviously has some skills in that area.”
  • Police have also said they are looking for a black or dark-colored 2001-2004 Volvo S-60 in connection with the fires.
  • Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest, according to a police news release sent Wednesday afternoon.

Day told reporters they have to “anticipate” the suspect will attack again, and security has been stepped up at the approximately 30 ballot boxes in Portland.

Fires were set at three ballot boxes in the area in the past three weeks. An “incendiary device” found attached to the side of a ballot drop box in Portland, early Monday damaged ballots, but most were unaffected because of fire suppressant installed in the ballot box. Another fire was set at a ballot box in Vancouver, Washington, the same day.

Officials have identified 488 damaged ballots that were retrieved from the burned ballot box in Vancouver, just across the Columbia River from Portland, and 345 of those voters already requested new ballots, according to election officials.

Elections staff will mail another 143 replacement ballots to voters Thursday, officials said on X. Workers were unable to identify six of the damaged ballots. Other ballots may have been completely burned to ash, and therefore, unidentifiable, Clark County officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Investigators have also linked the two most recent incidents to a third ballot box fire on October 8, also in Vancouver.

As Election Day nears, state leaders are encouraging citizens to vote despite the incidents, pledging increased security around the drop boxes.

“There are multiple ways for voters to cast their ballot and make sure their voice is heard,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said.

