Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 11

SALT LAKE CITY – The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our winner this week was West High School’s Izaiah Holley.

Salt Lake County Player of the Week – Izaiah Holley, QB (West)

Holley and the Panthers opened play in the 5A Playoffs last week against Taylorsville High School. Holley wasted no time as he tossed three touchdown passes in the first quarter alone. West raced out to a 20-0 lead over the Warriors.

It was more of the same in the second quarter as the Panthers piled up the yards and points with Holley tossing another touchdown pass. West would take a 40-0 lead into halftime.

Holley opened the second half with his fifth touchdown of the night. Taylorsville struck back with both of their touchdowns in the game in an effort to rally themselves from a deep hole. Holley ensured the comeback hopes were fleeting as he threw his sixth touchdown pass in the third quarter.

He would add a seventh touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring on the night. West rumbled to a 68-14 first-round victory over Taylorsville. Holley finished the game completing 16-of-19 passes for 403 yards and seven touchdowns while also running for 37 yards.

Check out this week’s Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week! 🏆 Presented by @HerculesCUhttps://t.co/hNjZgAwIe1 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 24, 2024

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Hercules Salt Lake County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch.

