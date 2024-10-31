Tom Holmoe Unveils Disney-Inspired Halloween Costume For 2024

On the Site:
Oct 31, 2024

Oct 31, 2024, 10:19 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe revealed his Halloween costume for 2024.

Holmoe is Jafar from the Disney movie Aladdin.

This isn’t the first time Holmoe dressed as a character from Aladdin. In 2019, he dressed as the “Genie.”

The Jafar costume joins the ranks of impressive costumes by BYU’s veteran athletic director.

Halloween Costumes for BYU AD Tom Holmoe over the years

Here’s a breakdown of Holmoe’s costumes over the years.

Abraham Lincoln (2013)

This costume started linking Holmoe to the moniker “Mr. Halloween.” It’s a great tribute to an American icon. In the words of Lincoln himself, “Whatever you are, be a good one.” Holmoe was a good “Honest Abe.”

Albert Einstein (2015)

Simple. Classy. But one of these costumes had to take the last spot. Einstein lands here.

Lord Voldemort (2016)

I don’t claim to be the biggest Harry Potter fan in the world. But I can respect a good Halloween costume when I see one.

Mad Hatter (2017)

The Mad Hatter costume was wild. The makeup, creativity, and accessories were all top-notch. I thought I was looking into the eyes of Johnny Depp himself.

Coco’s “Ernesto De La Cruz” (2018)

This costume was Holmoe’s best. Imagine being his co-worker and seeing him show up to the office in this. Pretty impressive. Anything Disney is a big win, and this one hit it out of the park and made a cartoon character come to life. Very cool.

Aladdin’s “Genie” (2019)

What would your three wishes from Holmoe be? To think this costume is this low on the list speaks to the quality of costumes that Holmoe is putting out.

Phantom of the Opera (2020)

Holmoe didn’t stop Halloween festivities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It feels like this is too low. The simplicity is top-notch, but then he removes the mask, and it’s a work of art. It’s just hard to find a spot in the top three.

One can only imagine how many hours Holmoe spent in the chair of makeup artist Jennine Hollingshaus for this great costume.

Rafiki from Lion King (2021)

Just wow. What’s even more impressive is that Holmoe walked around the third floor of the BYU Student Athlete Building in the Rafiki stature.

Yoda (2022)

The Jedi master of Halloween.

Dumbledore (2023)

That Wizard cape is an elite fit.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

