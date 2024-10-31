Tom Holmoe Unveils Disney-Inspired Halloween Costume For 2024

PROVO, Utah – BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe revealed his Halloween costume for 2024.

Holmoe is Jafar from the Disney movie Aladdin.

“Genie, for our third wish, we wish to have the most iconic director of athletics—in the world!” pic.twitter.com/SYAvGnvP0c — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) October 31, 2024

This isn’t the first time Holmoe dressed as a character from Aladdin. In 2019, he dressed as the “Genie.”

The Jafar costume joins the ranks of impressive costumes by BYU’s veteran athletic director.

Halloween Costumes for BYU AD Tom Holmoe over the years

Here’s a breakdown of Holmoe’s costumes over the years.

Abraham Lincoln (2013)

This costume started linking Holmoe to the moniker “Mr. Halloween.” It’s a great tribute to an American icon. In the words of Lincoln himself, “Whatever you are, be a good one.” Holmoe was a good “Honest Abe.”

“In the end it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years”. Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/R97appy8Tz — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) October 31, 2013

Albert Einstein (2015)

Simple. Classy. But one of these costumes had to take the last spot. Einstein lands here.

Lord Voldemort (2016)

I don’t claim to be the biggest Harry Potter fan in the world. But I can respect a good Halloween costume when I see one.

Mad Hatter (2017)

The Mad Hatter costume was wild. The makeup, creativity, and accessories were all top-notch. I thought I was looking into the eyes of Johnny Depp himself.

Coco’s “Ernesto De La Cruz” (2018)

This costume was Holmoe’s best. Imagine being his co-worker and seeing him show up to the office in this. Pretty impressive. Anything Disney is a big win, and this one hit it out of the park and made a cartoon character come to life. Very cool.

Consistently the best-costumed athletic director in all the land, @TomHolmoe knocks it out of the park once again this year. #BYUHalloween 📷 @BYUphoto pic.twitter.com/gYrluYut51 — BYU (@BYU) October 31, 2018

Aladdin’s “Genie” (2019)

What would your three wishes from Holmoe be? To think this costume is this low on the list speaks to the quality of costumes that Holmoe is putting out.

Phantom of the Opera (2020)

Holmoe didn’t stop Halloween festivities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It feels like this is too low. The simplicity is top-notch, but then he removes the mask, and it’s a work of art. It’s just hard to find a spot in the top three.

One can only imagine how many hours Holmoe spent in the chair of makeup artist Jennine Hollingshaus for this great costume.

Rafiki from Lion King (2021)

Just wow. What’s even more impressive is that Holmoe walked around the third floor of the BYU Student Athlete Building in the Rafiki stature.

“You follow old Rafiki, he knows the way!” There’s no dethroning @TomHolmoe, the best-costumed athletic director in all the land. #BYUHalloween 📸 @BYUphoto pic.twitter.com/R46kPH48bP — BYU (@BYU) October 29, 2021

Yoda (2022)

The Jedi master of Halloween.

Dumbledore (2023)

That Wizard cape is an elite fit.

“Great man, Dumbledore. ‘S long as we’ve got him, I’m not too worried.” pic.twitter.com/If46EusrDK — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) October 31, 2023

