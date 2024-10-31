Looking Out for the Good: Trick-or-treating with Yellow Lake firefighters

On the Site:
Oct 31, 2024, 11:04 AM | Updated: 11:05 am

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


HEBER — Local families in Francis, Kamas, Heber and other surrounding areas attended a trick-or-treating event to celebrate Halloween with the firefighters assigned to the Yellow Lake fire.

Many have been there since it began in September. Trick-or-treaters went from engine to engine, visiting ambulances and fire vehicles. They even made marshmallows with the firefighters. It’s another way to thank them for their effort to get the fire under control.

 

Locals near Yellow Lake attended a trick-or-treating event with firefighters who were assigned to the Yellow Lake Fire. (Ashley National Forest) Locals near Yellow Lake attended a trick-or-treating event with firefighters who were assigned to the Yellow Lake Fire. (Ashley National Forest)

