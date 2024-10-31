Semitruck driver dead after truck rolled, caught fire on I-80 in Tooele County

LAKE POINT, Tooele County — One person is dead after a semitruck lost control on Interstate 80 and rolled, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Lt. Cam Roden with UHP said the semitruck was traveling east on I-80 near milepost 102 just before the crash. The driver lost control, but UHP did not know why. The truck hit the side barrier of the highway and rolled over, he said.

The truck was hauling two trailers loaded with sand, and after it landed the semitruck caught fire, according to UHP. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roden said the left lane of eastbound traffic was closed at approximately 11:15 a.m. while crews worked to clear debris from the crash. UHP estimated the lane closures would continue until approximately 3 p.m. The westbound lane was still open.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.