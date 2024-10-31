On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Police: Man killed in crash while fleeing police after threatening grocery store worker

Oct 31, 2024, 12:10 PM

Police lights...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

HURRICANE — A man was killed in a crash while fleeing police Wednesday, after they said he threatened the life of a grocery store employee.

A retail theft in progress was reported at Lin’s Market, according to the Hurricane Police Department. When police arrived, the suspect reportedly threatened the life of an employee.

The suspect then left the store, and officers with the department initiated a pursuit, a release states. The pursuit began on State St., then continued north through La Verkin to Toquerville, police said.

Officers reportedly lost sight of the suspect, “and when they located it again it had crashed.”

The suspect had been ejected from his vehicle and was found deceased.

Police state this is an ongoing investigation, and the name of the suspect will not be released at this time.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

