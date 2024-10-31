On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Ogden behavioral facility on probation after client suffers 'serious injury'

Oct 31, 2024, 3:19 PM

FILE - The Utah Department of Health and Human Services building. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)...

FILE - The Utah Department of Health and Human Services building. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

(Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — The OakGrove School at Waterfall Canyon Academy is being placed on emergency probation by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services after a client suffered a “serious injury” while at the facility.

The Waterfall Canyon Academy is advertised to serve neurodiverse adolescents and young men with “cognitive, social, emotional and behavioral struggles.” The school is a part of the facility which includes on-site housing for its clients.

On Oct. 14, the facility had been supervising a client in their bedroom using a surveillance camera, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

“After a period of time of not seeing the client on the camera, the staff member completed a physical supervision check and found the client unresponsive,” the department said. “This event raises concerns of the Licensee’s client supervision processes.”

The client was taken under close medical supervision after the incident, the department said. It gave no further information on what occurred in the client’s room, or how long the staff took to help them.

Two days later, a Notice of Agency Action was sent to the facility, placing its licenses on a conditional status. Effective on Oct. 16, the facility would be barred from admitting new clients and was ordered to comply with all inspections and investigations. Further, the facility was ordered to document physical check-ins with all clients at least every 15 minutes.

According to the notice, the temporary probation period will expire on Nov. 15 if the department chooses not to issue further action after its investigation.

Contributing: Courtney Johns, KSL TV

