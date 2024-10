Utah High School 2024 Girls Volleyball Tournament Streaming Guide: 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A

SALT LAKE CITY – Four champions will be crowned in girls volleyball this weekend with the 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A tournaments taking place at two venues.

The 1A and 2A girls volleyball tournaments will take place at Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, Utah. The 3A and 4A girls volleyball tournaments will be held at UCCU Center in Orem, Utah.

*Note: As tournaments progress throughout the day, games could have later start times. The start times listed are approximate.

4A Girls Volleyball Tournament at UCCU Center

Friday, November 1

No. 17 Dixie vs. No. 1 Orem – Second Round Match – 9:00 AM

No. 9 Ridgeline vs. No. 8 Hurricane – Second Round Match – 9:00 AM

No. 13 Provo vs. No. 4 Crimson Cliffs – Second Round Match – 9:00 AM

No. 12 Uintah vs. No. 5 Desert Hills – Second Round Match – 9:00 AM

No. 18 Sky View vs. No. 2 Green Canyon – Second Round Match – 10:30 AM

No. 10 Hillcrest vs. No. 7 Payson – Second Round Match – 10:30 AM

No. 14 West Field vs. No. 3 Park City – Second Round Match – 10:30 AM

No. 11 Cedar vs. No. 6 Mountain View – Second Round Match – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 25 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 26 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 1 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 2 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 27 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 28 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 3 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 4 – 1:30 PM

Saturday, November 2

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 5 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 6 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 32 – 9:15 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 33 – 9:15 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 29 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 30 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – 5th/7th Place Match – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 6th/8th Place Match – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 3rd/4th Place Match – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Match – 4:00 PM

3A Girls Volleyball Tournament at UCCU Center

Friday, November 1

No. 16 Juab vs. No. 1 Canyon View – Second Round Match – 3:30 PM

No. 9 Delta vs. No. 8 South Summit – Second Round Match – 3:30 PM

No. 13 Manti vs. No. 4 Morgan – Second Round Match – 3:30 PM

No. 12 Providence Hall vs. No. 5 Emery – Second Round Match – 3:30 PM

No. 15 Judge Memorial vs. No. 2 North Sanpete – Second Round Match – 5:00 PM

No. 10 Grantsville vs. No. 7 Summit Academy – Second Round Match – 5:00 PM

No. 14 Carbon vs. No. 3 Union – Second Round Match – 5:00 PM

No. 11 Ogden vs. No. 6 Richfield – Second Round Match – 5:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 25 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 26 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 1 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 2 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 27 – 8:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 28 – 8:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 3 – 8:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 4 – 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 2

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 5 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 6 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 32 – 9:15 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 33 – 9:15 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 29 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 30 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – 5th/7th Place Match – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 6th/8th Place Match – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 3rd/4th Place Match – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Match – 6:30 PM

2A Girls Volleyball Tournament at Sevier Valley Center

Friday, November 1

No. 16 Grand County vs. No. 1 North Sevier – Second Round Match – 9:00 AM

No. 9 San Juan vs. No. 8 St. Joseph – Second Round Match – 9:00 AM

No. 20 Gunnison Valley vs. No. 4 South Sevier – Second Round Match – 9:00 AM

No. 12 Salt Lake Academy vs. No. 5 Enterprise – Second Round Match – 9:00 AM

No. 15 Freedom Prep Academy vs. No. 2 North Summit – Second Round Match – 10:30 AM

No. 10 Duchesne vs. No. 7 Draper APA – Second Round Match – 10:30 AM

No. 14 Maeser Prep Academy vs. No. 3 Parowan – Second Round Match – 10:30 AM

No. 22 Beaver vs. No. 6 Kanab – Second Round Match – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 25 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 26 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 1 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 2 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 27 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 28 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 3 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 4 – 1:30 PM

Saturday, November 2

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 5 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 6 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 32 – 9:15 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 33 – 9:15 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 29 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 30 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – 5th/7th Place Match – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 6th/8th Place Match – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 3rd/4th Place Match – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Match – 4:00 PM

1A Girls Volleyball Tournament at Sevier Valley Center

Friday, November 1

No. 16 Pinnacle vs. No. 1 Valley – Second Round Match – 3:30 PM

No. 9 Tabiona vs. No. 8 Rich – Second Round Match – 3:30 PM

No. 13 Green River vs. No. 4 Manila – Second Round Match – 3:30 PM

No. 12 Escalante vs. No. 5 Monticello – Second Round Match – 3:30 PM

No. 15 Altamont vs. No. 2 Panguitch – Second Round Match – 5:00 PM

No. 10 Wayne vs. No. 7 Whitehorse – Second Round Match – 5:00 PM

No. 14 Tintic vs. No. 3 Monument Valley – Second Round Match – 5:00 PM

No. 11 Piute vs. No. 6 Milford – Second Round Match – 5:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 25 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 26 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 1 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 2 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 27 – 8:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 28 – 8:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 3 – 8:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 4 – 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 2

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 5 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 6 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 32 – 9:15 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 33 – 9:15 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 29 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 30 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – 5th/7th Place Match – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 6th/8th Place Match – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 3rd/4th Place Match – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Match – 6:30 PM

