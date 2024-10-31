On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 11

Oct 31, 2024, 12:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our co-winners of the week were Tre Nye from Northridge High School and Cy Arnold from Ogden High School.

Northern Utah Players of the Week – Trey Nye, QB  (Northridge) & Cy Arnold, RB (Ogden)

Nye and the Knights hosted Hunter High School in a 5A first-round playoff matchup. The quarterback settled into the game quickly as he opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run followed by a five-yard touchdown pass. The Knights kept the pressure on the Wolverines as they doubled their advantage in the second quarter. Nye added another passing and rushing touchdown as they took a 28-7 lead into the half.

Hunter attempted to climb back into the game in the second half, but Northridge kept them at an arm’s length. The Knights went on to win the contest 35-21. The victory sends Northridge through to the second round where they will face Maple Mountain High School. Trey Nye finished the game completing 17-of-21 passes for 188 yard and two touchdowns while also running for 33 yards and another two touchdowns.

Arnold and the Ogden Tigers took on Union High School in the first round of the 3A Playoffs. Arnold opened the scoring with a thrilling 82-yard touchdown run and Ogden took off from there. He would add his second touchdown of the game later in the first quarter, as he went on to tally 155 rushing yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.

Ogden rolled to a 21-0 lead before Union got on the board with their lone touchdown in the game. Ogden made sure any hopes of staging a comeback were fleeting as they tacked on another 21 points and won the game 42-6 and advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will take on Grantsville.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the John Watson Northern Utah Player of the Week award consists of Matt George from POW! Creative and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 11

The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in all of Northern Utah, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School 2024 Girls Volleyball Tournament Streaming Guide: 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A

Utah High School girls volleyball state tournaments in 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A streaming on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Second Round, Quarterfinals

Streaming schedule for the second round and quarterfinals of the Utah high school football playoffs on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tom Holmoe Unveils Disney-Inspired Halloween Costume For 2024

Another W from Tom Holmoe on Halloween.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 11

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Puts Out Fire, Extinguish Losing Streak Against Flames

With contributions from Captain Clayton Keller, defensive anchor Mikhail Sergachev, rookie Maveric Lamoureux and newcomer Olli Maatta, the club responded appropriately with a 5-1 victory.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 11