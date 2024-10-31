Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 11

SALT LAKE CITY – The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our co-winners of the week were Tre Nye from Northridge High School and Cy Arnold from Ogden High School.

Northern Utah Players of the Week – Trey Nye, QB (Northridge) & Cy Arnold, RB (Ogden)

Nye and the Knights hosted Hunter High School in a 5A first-round playoff matchup. The quarterback settled into the game quickly as he opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run followed by a five-yard touchdown pass. The Knights kept the pressure on the Wolverines as they doubled their advantage in the second quarter. Nye added another passing and rushing touchdown as they took a 28-7 lead into the half.

Hunter attempted to climb back into the game in the second half, but Northridge kept them at an arm’s length. The Knights went on to win the contest 35-21. The victory sends Northridge through to the second round where they will face Maple Mountain High School. Trey Nye finished the game completing 17-of-21 passes for 188 yard and two touchdowns while also running for 33 yards and another two touchdowns.

Arnold and the Ogden Tigers took on Union High School in the first round of the 3A Playoffs. Arnold opened the scoring with a thrilling 82-yard touchdown run and Ogden took off from there. He would add his second touchdown of the game later in the first quarter, as he went on to tally 155 rushing yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.

Ogden rolled to a 21-0 lead before Union got on the board with their lone touchdown in the game. Ogden made sure any hopes of staging a comeback were fleeting as they tacked on another 21 points and won the game 42-6 and advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will take on Grantsville.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the John Watson Northern Utah Player of the Week award consists of Matt George from POW! Creative and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

